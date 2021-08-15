Demographic engineering in the Turkey-Syria conflict



AVIK GANGOPADHYAY



On 5 September 2016, Turkey announced that the area between Jarablus and Aziz had been seized from the Islamic State group and 'was totally under the control of the TBFSA (Turkish Backed Free Syrian Army)' backed by coalition forces.' Although Turkey argued that the TBFSA was in control, Turkish forces did not withdraw and arguably started to occupy at least part of northern Syria.



In March 2017, Turkey announced the successful completion of operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria. However, its ground troops appear to have remained in the territory seized during operation Euphrates Shield and continue to provide security. Reportedly, Turkish forces train local rebel groups and police forces, exercise influence over local Syrian administrative councils and exercise oversight over the delivery of humanitarian aid.



In addition to its military occupation, during late 2017 and early 2018, Turkey deepened its involvement in the international and non-international armed conflicts in Syria. First, it supported the creation of an umbrella armed group named United National Army (UNA). Second, in October 2017 it deployed troops in the northern Syrian province of Idlib as part of the de-escalation zone agreed upon with Russia and Iran. Furthermore, in January 2018 Turkey initiated a new air and ground campaign against the Kurdish militia in Afrin, backed by Syrian rebel groups, in particular the Free Syrian Army (FSA).



The offensive--ironically dubbed Operation Spring Peace--displaced more than 200,000 people and eviscerated a five-year partnership between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the US troops fighting the Islamic State. The Syrian militias serving as Turkey's ground force have been accused of war crimes. Russia has replaced the United States as the key international powerbroker in northeast Syria, and the Syrian Kurds have turned to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for protection against Turkey.



The situation in northeast Syria is undeniably grim. However, the worst may be yet to come. Turkey now controls a 75-mile wide strip along the border. President Erdogan has declared his intention to take control of a larger swath of Syrian territory--one that runs 20 miles deep and 300 miles along the Turkish border. In September, President Erdogan told the UN General Assembly that he would use this zone to resettle between 1 and 2 million Syrian refugees from Turkey.



Demographic engineering in the Turkey-Syria conflict



The vast majority of the displaced are residing in host communities and shelters in Hasakah, Raqqa, and Deir-ez-Zor governorates. They urgently need emergency shelter, distributions of food and non-food items, fuel, and water station repairs. The health sector is under extreme strain, as hospitals face staff and resource shortages and ambulances and mobile clinics are in high demand.



After the attacks of ISIL in Syria, tens of thousands non-Sunnis, Christians and Yazidis fled to Turkey. In the beginning of 2015, refugees began to cross Turkish-Greek border, escaping to European countries in massive numbers. The huge refugee flow resulted in reconsidering the creation of a safe zone for civilians in Syria. However, those efforts collapsed following the call between presidents Trump and Erdogan on October 9. Shortly thereafter, Turkey commenced its offensive into northeast Syria with support from a loose constellation of Sunni Syrian Arab fighters. As the attacks continued, reports of significant human rights violations and other abuses by advancing Turkish forces and their Syrian partners multiplied.



Under pressure, the SDF turned to the Assad regime for help, brokering a deal that allowed Syrian government forces to return to northeast Syria. Shortly thereafter, the United States managed to broker a ceasefire. Meanwhile, Erdogan reached a deal with Russia--that called for Kurdish forces to withdraw 20 miles back from the border. Under the deal, Turkey keeps control of the area it seized, while Syrian government and Russian forces move into the remaining border areas from which the SDF has withdrawn. Joint Turkish-Russian patrols are monitoring these areas up to six miles from the frontier.



Turkey's transfer of Syrian families to Tell Abyad from Afrin has reignited worries of demographic engineering in northern Syria. Turkey has transferred hundreds of people to the north-eastern Syrian town of Tell Abyad from the Turkish-controlled Operation Euphrates Shield region. A new round of population transfers is reportedly underway.



The Turkish-controlled region is ethnically diverse, inhabited predominately by Turkmens, Arabs, Kurds and Yazidis, with Circassian minorities near Azaz. More than 200,000 people had fled from Afrin District during the Turkish intervention by March 2018. Some locals describe these developments as "Turkification" of the region.



After the Turkish-led forces had captured Afrin District (Afrin Canton) in early 2018, they began to implement a resettlement policy by moving their mostly Arab fighters and refugees from southern Syria into the empty homes that belonged to displaced locals. The previous owners, most of them Kurds or Yazidis, were often prevented from returning to Afrin. Though some Kurdish militias of the TFSA and the Turkish-backed civilian councils opposed these resettlement policies, most TFSA units fully supported them. Refugees from Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, said that they were part of "an organised demographic change" which was supposed to replace the Kurdish population of Afrin with an Arab majority.



It is far from the first time Kurds have faced demographic engineering attempts. Following the Syrian independence in 1945, northern Syria saw many attempts to set up an Arab corridor against the Kurdish population. In 1969, the Syrian government expropriated more than one million hectares of territory owned by Kurds under what it called "land reform." Another Arabization attempt was a plan to set up an Arab corridor 280 kilometres long and 15 kilometres wide stretching from Ras al-Ain to the Iraqi border to swallow more than 330 Kurdish villages in the region.



Avik Gangopadhyay, an author, critic and columnist, writes from Kolkata, India











