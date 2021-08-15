Are vaccines only for the rich?



Ashrafur Rahaman Mahadi



But the pandemic is far from ended for poor countries. According to the WHO, developed or high-income countries delivered approximately 100 doses per 100 individuals, whereas low-income countries were only able to provide 1.5 injections per 100 people owing to a shortage of supplies. These countries are still fighting a devastating delta wave that claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, despite the fact that only a small percentage of their population has got vaccination. Experts have consistently stated that herd immunity to Covid-19 will not be reached until roughly 60% of the population is immune, either naturally acquired immunity after infection or through vaccination.



These countries are unable to establish their own vaccine procurement processes and rely on COVAX, making sluggish progress toward vaccination. This exposes them to lethal Covid-19 waves and raises the likelihood of the emergence of new, vaccine-resistant forms. While hundreds of millions of people are still waiting for their first dose of Covid vaccine and broad immunity appears to be a day dream, rich countries are increasing their efforts to provide booster shots to immune compromised people.



If rich countries opt to roll out booster shots before ensuring that all communities globally have access to the initial two doses of the vaccine, we are not truly fixing the issue. The World Health Organization's head has also proposed a moratorium on booster shots to ensure that poor countries have access to sufficient vaccines to protect even a portion of their population.



People in low-income countries cannot afford to stay at home because the majority of people work to survive. They require at least the first dose of vaccine than those from wealthy nations require booster doses. We won't be able to get out of the pandemic unless the entire world does. We simply won't be able to achieve to minimize the pandemic with such a huge discrepancy in vaccine coverage. Rich countries and vaccine manufacturers are concentrating on getting booster doses to wealthier countries, while poor countries have few or no immunized individuals.



According to 'our world in data,' just 1% of people in poor countries have given at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, compared to 55% of those in high-income countries (58 % in the United States), 38% in upper middle-income countries, and 18% in lower middle-income countries. If we observe the Impact of Vaccine Inequality, more than excess vaccinations offer affluent countries an advantage over others who rely on contributions to immunize their populations. Many nations use vaccines as a diplomatic weapon, donating them to reinforce or establish international relationships.



Additionally, recent global vaccination politics have played a significant role in perpetuating this disparity. The developed and rich countries (the United States of America, the United Kingdom, many European countries, and CHINA) are exerting enormous pressure on low- and middle-income countries to utilize certain vaccines prior to entering their country.This dirty politics must be put an end to in order to provide vaccination access for everybody without difficulty.



Many pharmaceutical corporations are making huge profits from their monopoly on these vaccines. Vaccine millionaires are being made as pharmaceutical stocks skyrocket in anticipation of massive revenues from the COVID-19 vaccinations over which these companies have a stranglehold. These monopolies give pharmaceutical firms exclusive control over vaccine supply and price, increasing their profits while making it more difficult for poor countries, in particular, to acquire the supplies they require. On the other hand, Billionaires' financial increases during the pandemic might easily cover the cost of vaccination for the entire world.



Developed countries have not only had the benefit of being able to pre-order vaccinations, but they have also hoarded three times as much as needed to vaccinate their people. It is highly improbable for low- and middle-income nations to recognize that this toxic inequality will continue as long as we are not self-sufficient in vaccine manufacturing. It is rational to transfer vaccine development and manufacture into local contexts in order to preserve a worldwide balance between low- and medium-income countries and wealthy ones.



However, the main impediment to do so is a shortage of qualified human resources, which severely inhibits effective information exchange. A still developing country like Bangladesh for example, we must find out solutions in order to vaccination for the whole nation around the world. Financial support, developments, vaccine technologies should be open and feasible for low- and middle-income countries. Capacity development through high-skilled worker training and information and expertise exchange can be a better solution for these countries. To put an end to injustice and filthy vaccination politics throughout the world, we must increase awareness and speak out as loudly as possible against global inequalities. We must fight together.

The writer is student MBBS,

Central Medical College, Cumilla,

Intern- Public Health Foundation,

Bangladesh (PHF, BD)



















