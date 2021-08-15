

Nation remembers its greatest hero



15 August come and go every year. Bangabandhu's death anniversary is observed following state-sponsored day long activities. The poor are fed while loudspeakers are deployed replaying his fiery and iconic speeches. And at the crack of a new dawn, he is forgotten until another 15 august is due. However, as we delve deeper into what he did for us as a nation, as a people, as a culture, and as an economic entity, giving us self-confidence and pride of place - both of which we desperately needed - his uniqueness begins to stand out, making the world and us take a more serious look into what his murder on August 15, 1975, truly meant.



In our view, Bangabandhu and his tragic death must be venerated in our hearts and in our minds, individually as well as collectively. In our hearts we must feel what he did for us: The years in prison, the lifetime struggle, relentless articulation of the rights of his countrymen, the uncompromising stances he took over the years and decades and the confidence he invoked in our hearts as someone who will always stand by us, regardless of the temptations and threats.



At the same time , we profoundly thank Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her relentless efforts to make sure that killers of Bangabandhu were brought to justice--a task which otherwise might not have been possible had it not been for her. Our message for this year's National Mourning Day: We must learn and unite to collectively condemn a crime, irrespective of our all-opposing political affiliations. We must all treat evil as evil, and honour good as good. The late leader's dream was to create a country out of unity, not division.



Yet, all have the right to oppose Bangabandhu's political decisions, methods and mechanisms to run a state but on one count we must all unite, he was the architect and founding father of independent and sovereign Bangladesh. Murder of him and his family members are unacceptable and unjustifiable. Mujib is too big a phenomenon to be confined to certain political or geographical limits. His lifelong struggle to liberate the Bengalis from the Pakistani colonial masters has inspired many aspiring to be free across the world.



