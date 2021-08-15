Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 August, 2021, 11:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Nation remembers its greatest hero

Published : Sunday, 15 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106

Nation remembers its greatest hero

Nation remembers its greatest hero

Leaders, politicians, statesmen often fall prey to errors, but fate appeared to have been more than cruel in Bangabandhu's case. Founder of a nation never deserved to have been brutally murdered in such despicable manner. For Bangladesh, it has been its darkest chapter since independence.

15 August come and go every year. Bangabandhu's death anniversary is observed following state-sponsored day long activities. The poor are fed while loudspeakers are deployed replaying his fiery and iconic speeches. And at the crack of a new dawn, he is forgotten until another 15 august is due. However, as we delve deeper into what he did for us as a nation, as a people, as a culture, and as an economic entity, giving us self-confidence and pride of place - both of which we desperately needed - his uniqueness begins to stand out, making the world and us take a more serious look into what his murder on August 15, 1975, truly meant.

In our view, Bangabandhu and his tragic death must be venerated in our hearts and in our minds, individually as well as collectively. In our hearts we must feel what he did for us: The years in prison, the lifetime struggle, relentless articulation of the rights of his countrymen, the uncompromising stances he took over the years and decades and the confidence he invoked in our hearts as someone who will always stand by us, regardless of the temptations and threats.

At the same time , we profoundly thank Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her relentless efforts to make sure that killers of Bangabandhu were brought to justice--a task which otherwise might not have been possible had it not been for her. Our message for this year's National Mourning Day: We must learn and unite to collectively condemn a crime, irrespective of our all-opposing political affiliations. We must all treat evil as evil, and honour good as good. The late leader's dream was to create a country out of unity, not division.

Yet, all have the right to oppose Bangabandhu's political decisions, methods and mechanisms to run a state but on one count we must all unite, he was the architect and founding father of independent and sovereign Bangladesh. Murder of him and his family members are unacceptable and unjustifiable. Mujib is too big a phenomenon to be confined to certain political or geographical limits. His lifelong struggle to liberate the Bengalis from the Pakistani colonial masters has inspired many aspiring to be free across the world.

Rest in peace, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nation remembers its greatest hero
 Taliban rise a threat for us too
Chaos sweeps  over vaccination centres
‘Death-traps’ in the hills
Now make winning a habit
Climate change alarm bells are deafening
When roads become death trap
Should mass inoculation turn into mass infection


Latest News
Shimulia-Banglabazar ferry route resumes after 12 hrs
Covid claims 25 more lives in Mymensingh hospital
Physician found dead in Jashore house
Messi gets rapturous reception before watching PSG beat Strasbourg
Two killed by lightning strike in Bogura
Root's 180* edges England ahead against India in 2nd Test
Global COVID cases approaching 207 mln as concerns mount over Delta variant
Gutsy Babar keeps Pakistan hopes alive in first Test
Hong Kong sees record population decline
Two-year-old dies choking on chewing gum and lychees
Most Read News
Staying healthy after 40
Man electrocuted in Joypurhat
Obituary
BCC earns record revenue
Banglabazar terminal to be shifted
US OKs booster jabs
Job seekers demand age limit for entry into govt job be raised to 32
Federer’s returning date uncertain
Rahul hits Test ton at Lord’s as 10th India batsman
Some areas in Dhaka to see disruption in gas supply today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft