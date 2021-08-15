30 detained on different charges in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, August 14: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Saturday morning, arrested 30 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Saturday morning.

Of the detainees, four had arrest warrant, 12 were drug addicts and the rest 14 were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of drugs during the drives.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.