Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 August, 2021, 11:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three people found dead in three districts

Published : Sunday, 15 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 197
Our Correspondents

Three people including a woman have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Gazipur, Jhalokati and Sirajganj, in two days.
GAZIPUR: Police recovered the body of a man from a river in Kaliakoir Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.
Sub-inspector (SI) of Kaliakoir Police Station (PS) Farid Mia said locals spotted the floating body in a river in Rasulpur area in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The reason behind the death would be known after getting autopsy report.
Legal action is being taken in this connection, the SI added.
JHALOKATI: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a housewife in Rajapur Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
Deceased Hosne Ara Bokul, 55, wife of late Abdul Khaleq Hawlader, was a resident of TNT Road area in the    upazila.
Police sources said locals spotted the throat-slit body of Hosne Ara at a room in the house in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
The body bore several injury marks.
However, police arrested two people for questioning.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rajapur PS Shahidul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.
SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered the body of an elderly man from a drain in Kazipur Upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Muktar Kosai, 65, son of late Amiruddin Kosai, a resident of Chhalabhora Kosaipara Charmata Village in the upazila.
Sajeda Khatun, wife of the deceased, said Muktar went out of the house on Thursday afternoon, but did not return.
Later, locals spotted his body at a drain in Beltoil Dakshinpara Village on Friday morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The body bore no injury mark.
Kazipur PS OC Panchananda Sarker confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
30 detained on different charges in Rajshahi
Three people found dead in three districts
Obituary
Three killed in road mishaps in 3 dists
Croplands water-logged at Haluaghat
Namaz-e-janaza of Feni Sadar UP Chairman Freedom Fighter Abdur Rahman
Tree plantation prog held at Ishwardi
Covid-19: 62 more people die, 904 more infected in 19 dists


Latest News
Shimulia-Banglabazar ferry route resumes after 12 hrs
Covid claims 25 more lives in Mymensingh hospital
Physician found dead in Jashore house
Messi gets rapturous reception before watching PSG beat Strasbourg
Two killed by lightning strike in Bogura
Root's 180* edges England ahead against India in 2nd Test
Global COVID cases approaching 207 mln as concerns mount over Delta variant
Gutsy Babar keeps Pakistan hopes alive in first Test
Hong Kong sees record population decline
Two-year-old dies choking on chewing gum and lychees
Most Read News
Staying healthy after 40
Man electrocuted in Joypurhat
Obituary
BCC earns record revenue
Banglabazar terminal to be shifted
US OKs booster jabs
Job seekers demand age limit for entry into govt job be raised to 32
Federer’s returning date uncertain
Rahul hits Test ton at Lord’s as 10th India batsman
Some areas in Dhaka to see disruption in gas supply today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft