Three people found dead in three districts

Three people including a woman have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Gazipur, Jhalokati and Sirajganj, in two days.

GAZIPUR: Police recovered the body of a man from a river in Kaliakoir Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Sub-inspector (SI) of Kaliakoir Police Station (PS) Farid Mia said locals spotted the floating body in a river in Rasulpur area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind the death would be known after getting autopsy report.

Legal action is being taken in this connection, the SI added.

JHALOKATI: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a housewife in Rajapur Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

Deceased Hosne Ara Bokul, 55, wife of late Abdul Khaleq Hawlader, was a resident of TNT Road area in the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the throat-slit body of Hosne Ara at a room in the house in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The body bore several injury marks.

However, police arrested two people for questioning.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rajapur PS Shahidul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.

SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered the body of an elderly man from a drain in Kazipur Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Muktar Kosai, 65, son of late Amiruddin Kosai, a resident of Chhalabhora Kosaipara Charmata Village in the upazila.

Sajeda Khatun, wife of the deceased, said Muktar went out of the house on Thursday afternoon, but did not return.

Later, locals spotted his body at a drain in Beltoil Dakshinpara Village on Friday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore no injury mark.

Kazipur PS OC Panchananda Sarker confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.













