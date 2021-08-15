Haji Shahe Alam

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Haji Md Shahe Alam, lecturer of Economics Department of Ramgoti Ahmadia College in Ramgoti Upazila of the district, passed away on Friday night. He was 82.

His Namaj-e-Janaza was held on Saturday morning. Later he was laid down in his family graveyard in Dakkhin Char Falcon Patarirhat area.

His death was condoled by ex-principal of the college Shahjahan Ali, Patarirha Union Chairman Advocate AKM Nurul Amin Razu, ex-chairman of the union AKM Rashed Billa, ex-chairman of Char Falcon Union Haji Harunur Rashid, and ANM Ashraf Uddin.

He left behind his wife, one son and six daughters to mourn his death.



Anisur Rahman Sheikh

PATNITALA, NAOGAON: Anisur Rahman Sheikh, BNP unit convener in Patnitala Upazila, died of heart attack on Friday morning.

He breathed his last at 5:50am while being treated in Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).

After Jumma prayer, his first Namaj-e-Janaza was held on Bus Stand ground, adjacent to Chaorasta Jam-e-Masjid in Nazipur Poura area in Upazila Sadar.

The second Janaza was held on Bakaril High School ground in his village under Dibar Union. Later he was laid down in his family graveyard.

District and upazila level leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies expressed their deep condolences at his death.

He left behind his wife, three sons, one daughter, many relatives and friends to mourn his death.























