Sunday, 15 August, 2021
Home Countryside

Three killed in road mishaps in 3 dists

Published : Sunday, 15 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 193
Our Correspondents

Three people including a minor girl have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Naogaon, Chattogram and Gaibandha, on Saturday.
PORSHA, NAOGAON: A man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Porsha Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Mosedul, 40, son of Hafizur Rahman, a resident of Bamanpara Village in the upazila.
Local sources said a motorcycle carrying three people collided head-on with a power tiller in Barinda intersection area on the Adda-Saraigachi Road in the morning, which left the trio injured.
Of the injured, Mosedul was taken to Porsha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.
Later, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Rajshahi.
Officer-in-Charge of Porsha Police Station (PS) Shafiul Azam confirmed the incident.
CHATTOGRAM: A ready-made garments (RMG) worker was killed as an unidentified vehicle hits him in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Kajol Das, 32, son of Dilip Das, a resident of South Kattoli Jelepara area in the upazila.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Chattogram EPZ PS Md Razzaq said an unidentified vehicle hit him in EPZ intersection area around 9am while he was crossing a road, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy upon their request, the SI added.
SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: A minor girl was killed in a road accident in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Sumaiya Khatun, 3, daughter of Suruj Haque, a resident of Madhya Para Village in the upazila.
Local sources said a van hit Sumaiya in Ambagan area on the Dhaperhat-Ambagan Road in the upazila at around 11am while she along with her maternal grandmother was crossing the road, which left the child seriously injured.
Later, she succumbed to her injuries on the way to Pirganj Upazila Health Complex. Dhaperhat Union Parishad Member Shahadat Hossain confirmed the incident.


