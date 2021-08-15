

Croplands water-logged at Haluaghat

According to field sources, the croplands belong to farmers of Jamgorah Village at Bhubankura Union in the upazila. Due to lack of water-passing system, the stranded water is not receding.

This water-logging has been taking place on these land pieces for several years. So, farmers have to face hiccupping situation in producing crops.

This year they could have planted paddy saplings on these lands taking trouble. But now the growing paddy fields are getting destroyed under water. In this situation, marginal farmers have fallen into disarray. They said, if the planted saplings get damaged, new planting will not be possible. So, their worry is haunting their hearts.

In a visit to the Jamgorah Village found these submerged croplands; there is no water-receding system in the west side of an embankment; water coming from India's Meghalaya through a small Nala (channel) beside the village has got stranded on the croplands; and these croplands are becoming damaged unabated.

There remains some hope with the raised croplands. But frustrated consequences are lying with low croplands.

This union suffered much due non-stop rainfall and the water-logging was created. Farmers demanded at least a big pipe in the west side of the dyke to pass water.

Farmer Hafez Mohammad Nasir Uddin, and Freedom Fighter Fazlul Haq said, they applied to Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) wanting effective water-recession system.

Later UNO handed over the application to Assistant Commissioner (AC-Land) to see. AC-Land gave the charge to Bhubankura Union Chairman M Surj Mia. He set up a small pipe there. But it is not working.

UNO Md Rezaul Karim said, he will inquire the matter and will take necessary measure in this regard.























