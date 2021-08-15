Video
Sunday, 15 August, 2021
Home Countryside

Tree plantation prog held at Ishwardi

Published : Sunday, 15 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

PABNA, Aug 14: A tree plantation programme was held in Sri Sri Marmi Kali Mandir in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Thursday.
It was arranged under the National Tree Planting Programme with the theme 'Bird Sanctuary and Climate Conservation'.
Under the initiative of Moklesur Rahman, Deputy Director (DD)  of Local Government Department in Pabna, 101 different types of trees were provided to raise a bird sanctuary in the temple area.
The tree plantation programme was inaugurated by the DD as chief guest.
It was attended, among others, by Naresh Madhu, president of the temple, Gouranga Chandra Ghosh, general secretary, Santosh Sarker, treasurer, Md Fazlul Haque, Ward member of Dasuria Union, Journalist Gopal Odikari, and Adviser of the committee Ram Saha.
It was jointly implemented by BD Clean and Committee of the temple.


