Covid-19: 62 more people die, 904 more infected in 19 dists

A total of 62 more people died of and 904 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 19 districts- 10 districts under Khulna Division and six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi, Bogura and Pirojpur districts, in two days.

KHULNA: A total of 21 more people died of and 322 more have been infected with the coronavirus in all 10 districts of Khulna Division on Saturday.

With this, the total fatality cases rose to 2,791 while the virus cases to 1,03,522 in the division.

With the new deaths, the highest numbers have been recorded in Khulna with 705 deaths, followed by 671 in Kushtia, 420 in Jashore, 240 in Jhenidah, 180 in Chuadanga, 168 in Meherpur, 134 in Bagerhat, 106 in Narail, 86 in Satkhira and 81 in Magura districts of the division, said Dr Jashim Uddin Howlader, divisional director of Health.

Of the newly deceased, nine were from Kushtia, seven from Khulna, two from Meherpur and one from Narail districts in the division.

The new daily infection figure also shows decrease compared to the previous day's figure of 612, said the health department sources.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 11 people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 6am on Saturday.

RMCH Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

He said people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining two had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, four were from Rajshahi and Natore each, two from Naogaon and one from Kushtia districts.

Some 330 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 513 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning, the RMCH director added.

BOGURA: A total of 15 more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 12:30pm on Saturday.

Seven people who died here in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining eight had been suffering with its symptoms.

The deceased who died after being tested positive for the virus were identified as Masum Billa, 36, Abdul Hannan, 62, Azizul Haque, 69, Rezaul Haque, 65, Nawab Ali, 79, and Maksuda Begum, 70, of Sadar Upazila; and Abdul Sattar, 52, of Nandigram Upazila.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 619 in the district.

Meanwhile, some 75 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 20,208 in the district.

Bogura Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information on Saturday noon.

He said a total of 471 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 75 found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 15.92 per cent.

A total of 1,05,327 samples were tested in the district.

However, some 152 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 18,669 in the district, the deputy CS added.

PIROJPUR: One more person died of and 34 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the district in two day.

Seven more people have contracted the virus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Saturday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 4,960 here.

A total of 19 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where seven people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 36.84 per cent.

Among the total infected, some 3,613 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.

Earlier, one more person died of the virus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Friday.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 79 here.

Meanwhile, some 27 people have contracted the virus here in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.

District Corona Cell of the deputy commissioner's office confirmed the information.

BARISHAL: A total of 14 more people died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Friday noon.

Nine people who died here in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining five had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of them, one died at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) while the rest at different hospitals in the division.

Of the deceased who died after being tested positive for the virus, two were from Barishal and Bhola each, three from Patuakhali, and one from Pirojpur and Barguna districts each.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 585 in the division.

On the other hand, five more people died with the virus symptoms at SBMCH in the last 24 hours.

The district-wise break-up of the total fatality cases is 187 in Barishal, 101 in Patuakhali, 64 in Bhola, 78 in Pirojpur, 82 in Barguna and 68 in Jhalokati districts.

Meanwhile, some 473 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 40,592 in the division.

The district-wise break-up of the total virus cases is 16,670 in Barishal, 5,561 in Patuakhali, 5,527 in Bhola, 4,953 in Pirojpur, 3,484 in Barguna and 4,465 in Jhalokati districts.

Among the total infected, some 23,282 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the division with the infection rate of 56.29 per cent.







