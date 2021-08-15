Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 August, 2021, 11:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Aug 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: Modi

Published : Sunday, 15 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 229

NEW DELHI, Aug 14: A day before he addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on India's Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. Pakistan celebrates August 14 as its Independence Day.
"Partition's pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day," Modi tweeted.
In a subsequent tweet, he said lessons should be drawn from the violence that erupted during Partition to further enhance harmony and human empowerment. "May the #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment."
Commenting on the decision to observe August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Vijay Chauthaiwale, in charge of the foreign affairs department of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said it is time to acknowledge the horrors of Partition and the violence that ensued after India and Pakistan were carved out as two countries in 1947.
"This is a long-overdue recognition that Partition resulted in violence, displacement of millions of people, incidents of killing and rape of those who came from the present-day Pakistan. The stories are still vivid and observing this day is a recognition of their sacrifices. Partition was a tragic part of history and the violence that followed it as well. PM Modi has shown tremendous courage by acknowledging the same," Chauthaiwale said.    -HT


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
A man looks a partially collapsed building
Aug 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: Modi
Biden faces mounting blame for Afghan debacle
UK won’t abandon Afghanistan: Johnson
Blocked by Twitter for political reasons: Rahul Gandhi
Six people killed in England’s first mass shooting in 11 years
Jailed Samsung chief released on parole
Macron to boycott UN anti-racism conference


Latest News
Shimulia-Banglabazar ferry route resumes after 12 hrs
Covid claims 25 more lives in Mymensingh hospital
Physician found dead in Jashore house
Messi gets rapturous reception before watching PSG beat Strasbourg
Two killed by lightning strike in Bogura
Root's 180* edges England ahead against India in 2nd Test
Global COVID cases approaching 207 mln as concerns mount over Delta variant
Gutsy Babar keeps Pakistan hopes alive in first Test
Hong Kong sees record population decline
Two-year-old dies choking on chewing gum and lychees
Most Read News
Staying healthy after 40
Man electrocuted in Joypurhat
Obituary
BCC earns record revenue
Banglabazar terminal to be shifted
US OKs booster jabs
Job seekers demand age limit for entry into govt job be raised to 32
Federer’s returning date uncertain
Rahul hits Test ton at Lord’s as 10th India batsman
Some areas in Dhaka to see disruption in gas supply today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft