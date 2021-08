Why is there war in Afghanistan?

Meet the 11-year-old British boy who’s walking to save the earth

As Taliban advances, China lays groundwork to accept an awkward reality

In the West, a connection between Covid and wildfires

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Vice-Chancellor of Khulna University (KU) Professor Dr Mahmud Hossain inaugurates a three day art exhibition marking the National Mourning Day at Humayun Kabir Balu auditorium at Khulna Press Club on Saturday. photo: observer

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.E-mail: [email protected]