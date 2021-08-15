43 held for selling, consuming drugs

Members of plain cloth and intelligence agencies of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested 43 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs in the city.

According to a DMP statement issued today, in separate anti-drug operations of the DMP, police arrested drug peddlers and abusers and seized banned and illegal drugs from city's various areas.

As part of the anti-drug campaign, police raided different areas under various police stations and detained 43 drug abusers and recovered drugs from their possession from 6 am on August 13, 2021 to 6 am on Saturday, it said.

During the drive, police seized 11,109 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, 170 grams of heroin and 1.50 kilograms of cannabis (ganja) from them, according to the statement.

Police filed 38 cases against the arrestees in this connection with police stations concerned under the Narcotics Control Act. -BSS

