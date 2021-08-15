Video
BD an attractive place for investment: Tipu

Published : Sunday, 15 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, who is visiting the United States, has said Bangladesh is now an attractive place for investment. All kinds of investment environment now exist in Bangladesh.
The Commerce Minister was speaking as the chief guest at a seminar titled "Bangladesh, The Next Investment Frontier" organized by Startup Bangladesh Limited in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and the Consulate General's Office in Los Angeles in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, USA on Friday.
Professor Kevin E. Gelly, Serfia Halim, Professor Dorian Lippman, Raj Hamid, CEO of Bioscope Films, Tina Jebin, Managing Director and CEO of Startup Bangladesh Limited spoke at the seminar.
Also present were US Consul General in Los Angeles Tareq Mohammad, Additional Secretary (Export) of the Ministry of Commerce Hafizur Rahman, Joint-Secretary (Exports) Abdur Rahim Khan, Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Soheli Sabreen, President of the Bangladesh E-Commerce Association Shami Kaiser.
He said that one hundred special economic zones are being set up in different important places of Bangladesh on the initiative of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Many of the work are already in the final stage. Domestic and foreign investors have come forward to invest in several special economic zones. Non-Resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) in the United States will benefit if they invest.
The Commerce Minister said the Bangladesh government has announced a number of attractive facilities packages to attract domestic and foreign investment. All the formalities in terms of investment are being done quickly and at low cost under One Umbrella or One Stop Service. Now the formalities of investment have been shortened and simplified. The Board of Investment is coordinating with all the concerned departments regarding investment. As a result, the interest of investors has increased a lot.
The Commerce Minister said Bangladeshis residing in the United States are making significant contribution to the welfare of the country. I believe that NRBs are playing a responsible role in brightening the image of Bangladesh in the United States. Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has struggled all his life to make Bangladesh independent. Today, his worthy daughter, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is working day and night for the economic liberation of the country. The development of Bangladesh is now visible.
The world is now praising the development of Bangladesh. Many Megha projects are being implemented successfully in Bangladesh. Bangladesh is building the Padma Bridge at its own expense. In 2041, Bangladesh will become a developed country. The NRB of the United States has the opportunity to contribute to the development of Bangladesh.


