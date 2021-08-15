Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 August, 2021, 11:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Henley keeps PGA Wyndham lead, Sabbatini charges

Published : Sunday, 15 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192

Henley keeps PGA Wyndham lead, Sabbatini charges

Henley keeps PGA Wyndham lead, Sabbatini charges

Russell Henley fired a six-under par 64 on Friday to grab a four-stroke lead after Friday's second round of the US PGA Wyndham Championship while Olympic runner-up Rory Sabbatini charged.
Henley, a 32-year-old American, had seized the first-round lead with an opening 62 and stood on 14-under 126 after 36 holes at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.
"Just started feeling good with the putter," Henley said. "Just kind of a boring round, made some putts and had some good saves. I just tried to keep committing to every shot and it just kind of happened."
Henley began on the back nine Friday and took a bogey at the par-3 12th only to reel off four birdies in a row starting with a 20-foot putt at the 14th and including a 14-footer at the par-3 16th.
World number 56 Henley holed a birdie putt from just inside 18 feet at the par-3 third to reach 12-under, tapped in birdie at the par-5 fifth and sank another from just inside seven feet at the eighth.
Henley seeks his fourth US PGA title and the first since winning the 2017 Houston Open.
"Keep trying to make good decisions and commit to what I'm doing," Henley said of his weekend plans. "I feel good about my game, but there's so much golf to be played and I'm just excited to try to keep playing well."
Sharing second on 130 were Slovakian silver medalist Sabbatini and Americans Webb Simpson and Scott Piercy with England's Justin Rose and Americans Brian Stuard and Tyler Duncan on 131.
Making his first PGA start since the Tokyo Olympics, South African-born Sabbatini matched his career-low 36-hole PGA score with a 66-64 start after a bogey-free second round.
Sabbatini, 45, previously fired 130 after two rounds on tour in 2003, when he finished ninth at the Shriner's Children's Open, and in 1999, when he shared third at the BellSouth Classic.
"Trending in the right direction with my golf game," he said. "Final round in Tokyo (a 61) maybe was the final key. I think I've always put too much pressure on myself on the golf course and there I just kind of took a step back and relaxed and somehow it just seems to have clicked.
"This week I'm taking the same approach and because of that, I'm not letting the bad shots affect me as much and just not putting as much pressure on myself."
Sabbatini seeks first US PGA title since the 2011 Honda Classic.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hendrikse replaces injured Jantjies in late South Africa change
Medvedev outlasts Hurkacz to reach ATP Toronto semi-finals
Mali among eight African nations barred from hosting World Cup ties
Barcelona can’t live in the past as season starts, says Koeman
Henley keeps PGA Wyndham lead, Sabbatini charges
Real Madrid denies it wants to jump to Premier League
PSG sans Messi, Neymar against Strasbourg
Students, colleagues remember Quamrun Nahar Ruma


Latest News
Covid claims 25 more lives in Mymensingh hospital
Physician found dead in Jashore house
Messi gets rapturous reception before watching PSG beat Strasbourg
Two killed by lightning strike in Bogura
Root's 180* edges England ahead against India in 2nd Test
Global COVID cases approaching 207 mln as concerns mount over Delta variant
Gutsy Babar keeps Pakistan hopes alive in first Test
Hong Kong sees record population decline
Two-year-old dies choking on chewing gum and lychees
Afghan govt seeks to hold capital as Taliban takes Jalalabad
Most Read News
Staying healthy after 40
Man electrocuted in Joypurhat
Obituary
BCC earns record revenue
Banglabazar terminal to be shifted
US OKs booster jabs
Job seekers demand age limit for entry into govt job be raised to 32
Federer’s returning date uncertain
Rahul hits Test ton at Lord’s as 10th India batsman
Some areas in Dhaka to see disruption in gas supply today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft