

Henley keeps PGA Wyndham lead, Sabbatini charges

Henley, a 32-year-old American, had seized the first-round lead with an opening 62 and stood on 14-under 126 after 36 holes at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

"Just started feeling good with the putter," Henley said. "Just kind of a boring round, made some putts and had some good saves. I just tried to keep committing to every shot and it just kind of happened."

Henley began on the back nine Friday and took a bogey at the par-3 12th only to reel off four birdies in a row starting with a 20-foot putt at the 14th and including a 14-footer at the par-3 16th.

World number 56 Henley holed a birdie putt from just inside 18 feet at the par-3 third to reach 12-under, tapped in birdie at the par-5 fifth and sank another from just inside seven feet at the eighth.

Henley seeks his fourth US PGA title and the first since winning the 2017 Houston Open.

"Keep trying to make good decisions and commit to what I'm doing," Henley said of his weekend plans. "I feel good about my game, but there's so much golf to be played and I'm just excited to try to keep playing well."

Sharing second on 130 were Slovakian silver medalist Sabbatini and Americans Webb Simpson and Scott Piercy with England's Justin Rose and Americans Brian Stuard and Tyler Duncan on 131.

Making his first PGA start since the Tokyo Olympics, South African-born Sabbatini matched his career-low 36-hole PGA score with a 66-64 start after a bogey-free second round.

Sabbatini, 45, previously fired 130 after two rounds on tour in 2003, when he finished ninth at the Shriner's Children's Open, and in 1999, when he shared third at the BellSouth Classic.

"Trending in the right direction with my golf game," he said. "Final round in Tokyo (a 61) maybe was the final key. I think I've always put too much pressure on myself on the golf course and there I just kind of took a step back and relaxed and somehow it just seems to have clicked.

"This week I'm taking the same approach and because of that, I'm not letting the bad shots affect me as much and just not putting as much pressure on myself."

Sabbatini seeks first US PGA title since the 2011 Honda Classic. -AFP







