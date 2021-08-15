

Students, colleagues remember Quamrun Nahar Ruma

Quamrun Nahar, 39, who was an Assistant Professor of Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB) breathed her last on the ninth of August at 6:30am suffering from Coronavirus (Covid-19) at a private hospital in the Capital.

Former Chief Information Commissioner and former Dean of the DIU's Faculty of Humanities and Social Science Professor Dr Golam Rahman, Dean of the faculty Professor A.M.M. Hamidur Rahman, Head of the Depart of Journalism and Mass Communication (JMC) Dr Sheikh Mohammad Shafiul Islam, Assistant Professor Dr Towfique E Elahi and other colleagues as well as the students were connected to the programme virtually.

The students remembered how gentle, energetic and caring soul Quamrun Nahar was! The colleagues praised her devotion to the students and helpfulness to the colleagues. Her husband and Daily Observer Sports Editor Khandaker Moshiur Rahman said, "Ruma was a perfect human being. We were friends rather than a couple. The tenure of our friendship was of 16 years. She was a free spirit who loved touring and there was no restriction on us from each other about anything and that's how we had a healthy relationship. I have lost the best friend of my life. I request you all to pray for her."

A special prayer was offered for the departed soul at the end of the programme.

Quamrun Nahar began her career as a Sports Reporter at the then Bangladesh Observer in 2005. Later in 2008, she joined as a lecturer at the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication (JMC) of DIU to help prepare the journalists of the future. In 2018, she was appointed as an Assistant Professor of the PIB. She also served the Daily Observer as a Sub Editor for a few months from 2014.









