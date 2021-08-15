Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 August, 2021, 11:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Students, colleagues remember Quamrun Nahar Ruma

Published : Sunday, 15 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 231
Sports Reporter

Students, colleagues remember Quamrun Nahar Ruma

Students, colleagues remember Quamrun Nahar Ruma

Former sports journalist and a beloved teacher of the journalists late Quamrun Nahar Ruma was remembered by her students and colleagues at the Daffodil International University (DIU) in a programme arranged by the students on a virtual platform on Saturday.
Quamrun Nahar, 39, who was an Assistant Professor of Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB) breathed her last on the ninth of August at 6:30am suffering from Coronavirus (Covid-19) at a private hospital in the Capital.
Former Chief Information Commissioner and former Dean of the DIU's Faculty of Humanities and Social Science Professor Dr Golam Rahman, Dean of the faculty Professor A.M.M. Hamidur Rahman, Head of the Depart of Journalism and Mass Communication (JMC) Dr Sheikh Mohammad Shafiul Islam, Assistant Professor Dr Towfique E Elahi and other colleagues as well as the students were connected to the programme virtually.
The students remembered how gentle, energetic and caring soul Quamrun Nahar was! The colleagues praised her devotion to the students and helpfulness to the colleagues. Her husband and Daily Observer Sports Editor Khandaker Moshiur Rahman said, "Ruma was a perfect human being. We were friends rather than a couple. The tenure of our friendship was of 16 years. She was a free spirit who loved touring and there was no restriction on us from each other about anything and that's how we had a healthy relationship. I have lost the best friend of my life. I request you all to pray for her."
A special prayer was offered for the departed soul at the end of the programme.
Quamrun Nahar began her career as a Sports Reporter at the then Bangladesh Observer in 2005. Later in 2008, she joined as a lecturer at the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication (JMC) of DIU to help prepare the journalists of the future. In 2018, she was appointed as an Assistant Professor of the PIB. She also served the Daily Observer as a Sub Editor for a few months from 2014.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hendrikse replaces injured Jantjies in late South Africa change
Medvedev outlasts Hurkacz to reach ATP Toronto semi-finals
Mali among eight African nations barred from hosting World Cup ties
Barcelona can’t live in the past as season starts, says Koeman
Henley keeps PGA Wyndham lead, Sabbatini charges
Real Madrid denies it wants to jump to Premier League
PSG sans Messi, Neymar against Strasbourg
Students, colleagues remember Quamrun Nahar Ruma


Latest News
Covid claims 25 more lives in Mymensingh hospital
Physician found dead in Jashore house
Messi gets rapturous reception before watching PSG beat Strasbourg
Two killed by lightning strike in Bogura
Root's 180* edges England ahead against India in 2nd Test
Global COVID cases approaching 207 mln as concerns mount over Delta variant
Gutsy Babar keeps Pakistan hopes alive in first Test
Hong Kong sees record population decline
Two-year-old dies choking on chewing gum and lychees
Afghan govt seeks to hold capital as Taliban takes Jalalabad
Most Read News
Staying healthy after 40
Man electrocuted in Joypurhat
Obituary
BCC earns record revenue
Banglabazar terminal to be shifted
US OKs booster jabs
Job seekers demand age limit for entry into govt job be raised to 32
Federer’s returning date uncertain
Rahul hits Test ton at Lord’s as 10th India batsman
Some areas in Dhaka to see disruption in gas supply today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft