

BCB condoles death of Abahani director Ahmad Faizur Rahman

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) expressed profound sadness at the passing of eminent cricket and sports organiser Ahmad Faizur Rahman. A Director of Abahani Limited, Faizur Rahman breathed his last in Dhaka today at the age of 68 following a prolonged illness.A founder member of Abahani Limited, Faizur Rahman was one of the pioneers of introducing overseas cricketers in League Cricket in Dhaka in the 80s. During his long-standing association with club cricket, he had also performed the roles of General Secretary of Abahani Krira Chakra and had been the Cricket Secretary of Abahani.The BCB extended heartfelt condolences to the family of the Late Ahmad Faizur Rahman. -BSS