Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 August, 2021, 11:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

BCB condoles death of Abahani director Ahmad Faizur Rahman

Published : Sunday, 15 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174

BCB condoles death of Abahani director Ahmad Faizur Rahman

BCB condoles death of Abahani director Ahmad Faizur Rahman

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) expressed profound sadness at the passing of eminent cricket and sports organiser Ahmad Faizur Rahman. A Director of Abahani Limited, Faizur Rahman breathed his last in Dhaka today at the age of 68 following a prolonged illness.
A founder member of Abahani Limited, Faizur Rahman was one of the pioneers of introducing overseas cricketers in League Cricket in Dhaka in the 80s. During his long-standing association with club cricket, he had also performed the roles of General Secretary of Abahani Krira Chakra and had been the Cricket Secretary of Abahani.    
The BCB extended heartfelt condolences to the family of the Late Ahmad Faizur Rahman.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hendrikse replaces injured Jantjies in late South Africa change
Medvedev outlasts Hurkacz to reach ATP Toronto semi-finals
Mali among eight African nations barred from hosting World Cup ties
Barcelona can’t live in the past as season starts, says Koeman
Henley keeps PGA Wyndham lead, Sabbatini charges
Real Madrid denies it wants to jump to Premier League
PSG sans Messi, Neymar against Strasbourg
Students, colleagues remember Quamrun Nahar Ruma


Latest News
Covid claims 25 more lives in Mymensingh hospital
Physician found dead in Jashore house
Messi gets rapturous reception before watching PSG beat Strasbourg
Two killed by lightning strike in Bogura
Root's 180* edges England ahead against India in 2nd Test
Global COVID cases approaching 207 mln as concerns mount over Delta variant
Gutsy Babar keeps Pakistan hopes alive in first Test
Hong Kong sees record population decline
Two-year-old dies choking on chewing gum and lychees
Afghan govt seeks to hold capital as Taliban takes Jalalabad
Most Read News
Staying healthy after 40
Man electrocuted in Joypurhat
Obituary
BCC earns record revenue
Banglabazar terminal to be shifted
US OKs booster jabs
Job seekers demand age limit for entry into govt job be raised to 32
Federer’s returning date uncertain
Rahul hits Test ton at Lord’s as 10th India batsman
Some areas in Dhaka to see disruption in gas supply today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft