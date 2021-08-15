Mohammedan beat Rahmatganj 2-1

Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited, came from behind, recorded a 2-1 goal victory over ten men Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League Football held today at Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS) here.

In the day's match, defenders Kamrul Islam and Burkinabe recruit Mounzir Coulidiati scored one goal each for Mohammedan while Nigerian forward netted the lone goal for Rahmatganj. The match was locked 1-1 at the breather.

Felix Chidi Odili opened an account scoring the first goal for Rahmatganj in the very 5th minute from a penalty while Kamrul Islam restored the parity for Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited in the 39th minute of the match.

After the breather, Mounzir Coulidiati sealed the victory scoring the second goal for Mohammedan SC in the 71st minute of the match.

Khurshed Beknazarov was shown direct red card in the 79th minute for his unsporting behavior in the match.

Mohammedan SC dominated the proceeding and notched their deserving victory on the day while Rahmatganj were off-colored except the day's lone goal.

With the day's win, the traditional black and white Motijheel outfit Mohammedan SC improved their tally with 39 points from 21 matches while the old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society remained at their previous credit of 18 points playing 20 outings.

Earlier in the first leg, Mohammedan SC blanked Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society by 2-0 goals held at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.

-BSS

























