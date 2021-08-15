Video
Sunday, 15 August, 2021
Bangladesh-A, HP tourney in Chattogram from Sep 2

Published : Sunday, 15 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced 24-member BCB High Performance squad on Saturday ahead of the three 50-over clashes alongside couple of four-day matches against Bangladesh-A team.
The HP Training Camp 2021 will start at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram from August 19, says BCB media release on Saturday. The camp will be held in a bio-secure environment.
The High Performance squad will travel to Chattogram on August 17 and after one-day rest they will start skill and fitness camp on August 19. HP Tigers will practice in the centre wickets on August 23 and 25 followed by attending the fitness camp on August 29 and September 1.
The three one-dayers are slated for September 2, 4 and 6 while the four-day matches will be commencing on September 9 and September 15 respectively. After the matches HP team will continue camps till October 8.
"Two teams will be going to Chattogram; the A-team and the HP team," BCB Chief Selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu told journalists on Saturday.
"National players will play for A-team, those who play red-ball games. We have arranged a tournament there between A-team and HP team. They will play three one-day and couple of four-day matches," he explained. The HP team consists of seven specialist batsmen, two wicket keepers, five spinners and eight pacers.
BCB HP Squad
Batsmen: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mohammad Parvez Hossain Emon, Munim Shaharier, Shahadat Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Anisul Islam
Wicketkeepers: Imranuzzaman Imran, Akbar Ali
Spinners: Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Rakibul Hasan, Hasan Morad, Tanvir Islam, Mohammad Rishad Hossain
Pacers: Shafiqul Islam, Mukidul Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Shahin Alom, Sumon Khan, Noman Chowdhury Sagor, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Ruhel Mia.  


