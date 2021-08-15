Sanga opens new stands at Lord’s

Sri Lanka's legendary cricketer and the MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) president Kumar Sangakkara opened the new stands named after Denis Compton and Bill Edrich at Lord's on Thursday.

The late Denis Compton and Bill Edrich entertained thousands of spectators during their careers, and their contribution to the history of Lord's will continue to inspire visitors to the Home of Cricket through the stands. Those present also included two generations of the Compton and Edrich families, of which the new stands continue to bear their respective names. Sangakkara's presence in England is also because of his commentary assignment for the international matches.























