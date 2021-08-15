

FIFA President Infantino congratulates Bashundhara Kings for BPL title

Bashundhara Kings confirmed to keep the title of BPL for the second time as the team on Monday secured a total of 55 points with four matches yet to play and there were none to make to that level even they could win all the remaining matches.

The club posted the letter in its social media after being applauded by the president of International Federation of Association Football (FIFA). In the post description, the club said, "The outcome of a hard work is what we actually thrive for. Thank you honourable FIFA President Gianni Infantino for such lovely gesture.. Bashundhara Kings is a proud family today."

In the meantime, Bashundhara Kings reached the Maldives with a view to play the AFC Cup group stage matches. The officials and players were tested negative for Codid-19. The boys will play their first match against Maziya Sports and Recreation Club on the 18th August. They will start practice on Sunday.



FIFA President Giovanni Vincenzo "Gianni" Infantino recently congratulated Bashundhara Kings through official letter for securing the title of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The letter was sent to the President of Bangladesh FF Kazi M Salahuddin.Bashundhara Kings confirmed to keep the title of BPL for the second time as the team on Monday secured a total of 55 points with four matches yet to play and there were none to make to that level even they could win all the remaining matches.The club posted the letter in its social media after being applauded by the president of International Federation of Association Football (FIFA). In the post description, the club said, "The outcome of a hard work is what we actually thrive for. Thank you honourable FIFA President Gianni Infantino for such lovely gesture.. Bashundhara Kings is a proud family today."In the meantime, Bashundhara Kings reached the Maldives with a view to play the AFC Cup group stage matches. The officials and players were tested negative for Codid-19. The boys will play their first match against Maziya Sports and Recreation Club on the 18th August. They will start practice on Sunday.