Sunday, 15 August, 2021
Digital solution MyGP app completes its 5th year

Published : Sunday, 15 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 197
Business Desk

Enabling digital inclusion, MyGP app has just completed its 5 years journey.
Since the initial launch of MyGP 1.0 on August 9, 2016, the app has facilitated over 32 million Grameenphone (GP) users with basic self-service for their mobile connection, alongside enhancing their lives with various assorted entertainment and lifestyle solutions.
Five years ago, MyGP started out with the vision of creating a digitally inclusive country contributing to our ambition of building a Digital Bangladesh, leading to a sustained economic and workforce development.
With access to information, accessible technology, and digital literacy MyGP has played a pivotal role in supporting digital inclusion, says a press release.
Enabling manifold possibilities through a single platform, GP's dedicated one-stop solution app, MyGP, quickly won the hearts of 1 million monthly active users by the end of 2016, setting the foundation of building a much larger base. With the vision to build a digital ecosystem which caters to the evolving digital lifestyle and demands of mass and progression towards a more digital savvy future, MyGP set out to build a platform for all to get things done in a simple, faster manner on the go.
110 versions were released since inception, and with each update, GP opted to increase the efficacy of the app to retain possibilities at the tip of the users' fingers in their relentless efforts to stay relevant to customers' demands. With customers at heart and a goal to build a digital distribution, MyGP has evolved from simple self-service to an all-in-one solution that combined all the telco benefits of GP with an array of lifestyle, cause, contextual need and entertainment offerings to become the ultimate digital partner of our customers.
Solaiman Alam, Chief Digital & Strategy Officer, Grameenphone, said "As a connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh Grameenphone has always been on the forefront with innovation. One of the key benefits of digitization is that it empowers the end users and provides transparency."



