Sunday, 15 August, 2021, 11:38 AM
Home Business

BD floats int’l tender to set up 68 MW solar park in Sirajganj

Published : Sunday, 15 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 212
Business Correspondent

An international tender has been floated for the Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) of a 68 MW solar PV park in Bangladesh's Sirajganj district.
The bid, which includes the construction of a 15km 132 kV double circuit transmission line with substation bay extension, has been launched by the Bangladesh China Renewable Energy Company Ltd (BCPCL), a joint venture between Bangladesh's North-West Power Generation Company Limited (NWPGCL) and the China National Machinery Import and Export Corporation (CMC).
The 68 MW PV project is part of a cooperation between Bangladesh and China to install 450 MW of solar capacity and a 50 MW wind farm in Bangladesh. China is expected to invest around US$500 million in the projects, says pv magazine, a leading photovoltaic trade magazine and website.
According to the tender documents, bidders must have had a minimum average annual turnover of $100 million within the last three years. Their financial resources less their financial obligations for their current contract commitments must meet or exceed the total requirement of $30 million.
Bidders should also possess at least seven year's relevant experience prior to the bid submission date and have worked on at least two PV projects of 50 MW (AC) or larger outside of Bangladesh within the past five years.
They must further be able to prove a $1.5 million unconditional bank guarantee by a recognized bank either in Bangladesh or elsewhere.
Bidders have until September 26, 2021, to submit their technical and financial proposals.
A senior power ministry official told pv magazine that Covid-19 has slowed down the rollout of solar power plants in Bangladesh. However, he is confident the construction of several projects will begin after the pandemic situation eases.
He added that a group of EPC contractors, developers, and suppliers recently sought government intervention to receive a six-month commercial operation date (COD) extension without claim of any liquidated damages.
Currently, Bangladesh generates 766.61 MW of electricity from renewable energy of which 532.62 MW comprises solar.


BD floats int'l tender to set up 68 MW solar park in Sirajganj
