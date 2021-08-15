

Millers, wholesalers blamed for rice price hike in Dhaka

The traders in Dhaka claimed the millers had raised prices before Eid-ul-Azha, but the millers suspect the wholesalers are manipulating the market.

According to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh or TCB, rice prices have increased by around 15 percent in a year.

But retailers on Friday said they were selling the coarse varieties of the staple at Tk 50 per kg and fine varieties at Tk 60 to Tk 70, at least Tk 2 higher than the rates showed on the TCB website.

In the wholesale markets, fine variety Miniket rice was being sold at Tk 2,950 per sack of 50 kg, or Tk 59 per kg, and coarse variety at Tk 2,150 per sack or Tk 43 per kg.

Wholesaler Rassel of West Agargaon, who gave a single name, claimed rice prices have been raised by the millers by up to Tk 200 per sack, or Tk 4 per kg since the first week of July.

But Layek Ali, general secretary of Bangladesh Auto Major Husking Rice Mill Owners Association, said they were selling coarse variety of rice at Tk 41 per kg and fine variety at Tk 52.

Layek's accounts mean rice prices increase by up to Tk 7 per kg from the mills to the wholesalers and then by a further Tk 11 in the retail market.

"The reasons behind these huge gaps will be revealed if the authorities collect information from the wholesalers and retailers," he said, claiming they give accounts of paddy purchase, rice sell and stock to the government every 15 days.

According to the food ministry, Bangladesh has 1.3 million tonnes of rice in stock, so there should not be a price hike.

"Although we had a bumper paddy production this year, the price is very high. That's why rice prices have gone up," said Food Secretary Mosammat Nazmanara Khanum, citing the millers.

"For this reason, we're 300,000 tonnes short of fulfilling the target of collection. We're continuing to import rice and trying to import more through the private sector."

The government on Thursday cut the duty on import of rice to 15 percent from 25 percent to rein in spiralling prices amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Layek, however, said paddy prices have dropped by at least Tk 70 to Tk 1,230 per Maund (1 Maund = 37.3242 kg).

The secretary said they had had several meetings with millers, traders, local administrations, Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection or DNCRP and other relevant agencies over the situation in the rice market.

The ministry had asked the DNCRP to monitor the differences between the prices at the mills and retail market, she said.

Babul Kumar Saha, director general of DNCRP, claimed prices did not increase in a month after they launched drives.

He, however, does not think it is possible to control prices through drives in an open market economy.

"If we can collect information on how much rice is sold to which trader and at what rate, like we do for other products, then we will be able to identify the manipulators," he said. -bdnews24.com











