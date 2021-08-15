Insurance coverage lower for bank depositors in BD

Bank depositors in Bangladesh receive lower insurance coverage compared with a number of other Asian countries. The country's bank depositors enjoy one-sixth of insurance coverage given to depositors in India though the two countries share almost similar socio-economic perspectives.

Under the existing rules, depositors' money up to Tk 5,71,000 or Indian Rupee 5 lakh is fully insured in India. However, the amount is Tk 1 lakh in Bangladesh and the government here is working to raise the amount to Tk 2 lakh. The work is yet to be completed even after two-years the initiative was taken.

In terms of per capita income, Bangladesh is even ahead of India as its per capita income increased to $2,227 against India's $1,947. If non-performing loans (NPL) are taken into account both India and Bangladesh stand at around 9 per cent.

The figure reached above 11 per cent in 2019 before the government issued general policy relaxations on easy terms to bring down NPL, a highly criticised policy of the government. Besides India, the insurance security net of funds of the country's depositors is also the lowest compared with some other countries in South Asia - Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Afghanistan.

Pakistan's authority provide security of up to Tk 1,30,000 or PKR 2,50,000 for each depositor in case of insolvency of any bank or financial institution, the amount is Tk 4,66,454 or LKR 11 lakh in Sri Lanka, Tk 2.14 lakh or NPR 3 lakh in Nepal and Tk 1,05,000 or AFN 1,00,000 in Afghanistan.

In terms of per capita income, Bangladesh is well ahead of these countries except for Sri Lanka. Among the developed countries, the insured amount is Tk 2.1 crore or $2,50,000 in the United States - the amount of deposits secured by the US authority is 3.4 times higher than the per capita income of US people.

The importance of insurance coverage or assurance of government authorities against deposits in bank and nonbank financial institutions became a matter of concern for the depositors after People's Leasing and Financial Institutions, a non-bank financial institution (NBFI) in Bangladesh, was declared insolvent following which the government approved liquidation of the entity on June 26, 2019.

Apart from the NBFIs, a number of banks in the country are also struggling hard amid a series of irregularities. For instance, Padma Bank, earlier known as Farmers Bank, turned insolvent and failed to repay the depositors money back, prompting the government to inject Tk 815 crore into it through four state-owned banks to keep it afloat.

According to a recent Bangladesh Bank (BB) report, the size of the Deposit Insurance Trust Fund (DITF) that insures deposits of up to Tk 1 lakh for each bank depositor, grew by 15.6 per cent or Tk 1,367 crore in the year 2020.



















