Sunday, 15 August, 2021, 11:37 AM
bKash offers Tk 100 cash back on Add Money

Published : Sunday, 15 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 221
Business Desk

Now bKash customers can enjoy cash back on Add Money from banks, Visa and Mastercard while staying at home amid pandemic.
First time user of Add Money service can avail BDT 100 cash back through adding BDT 2,000 or more to their bKash account and any customer can enjoy BDT 100 cash back through adding BDT 5,500.
These offers will remain valid till September 30 and customers can enjoy each offer only once during the campaign period, says a press release.
Reliance of customers on cashless digital transaction has increased significantly during the time of Covid surge. Starting from shopping to mobile recharge, send money, bill payment, a wide range of services have become easier to avail through bKash without going anywhere. At this time, Add Money service has enabled customers to use their money from banks anytime according to their needs.
Upon doing 'Add Money' for the first time, customer can get BDT100 cash back on Add Money of BDT 2,000 or more. Cash back amount will be sent to the customer's account within the next 2-3 working days. They can find the details of the offer on the website-https://www.bkash.com/add-money-new-user.
At the same time, customers can avail BDT 100 instant cashback upon doing 'Add Money' of BDT 5,500 from banks, Visa and Mastercard. For details, customers can visit the website- https://www.bkash.com/add_money_cashback
Now customers of the largest MFS Add Money network of 29 banks, Visa and Mastercard can conveniently add money to their bKash accounts anytime from anywhere of the country.
Add Money service has enabled customers to enjoy convenient bKash services like send money, mobile recharge, utility bill payment, offline/online merchant payment, donation to humanitarian organizations, payment of fees of educational institutions, payment of various online registration fees, buying tickets, payment of insurance premiums and so on. In addition, they can Cash Out the money in emergency from around 3 lakh agent points spread across the country by maintaining health guideline.


« PreviousNext »

