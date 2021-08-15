

BGMEA serious to ensure timely shipment of exports

The trade body's president Faruque Hassan made the call during a meeting with the representatives of popular global brand C&A Sourcing International Ltd and leading shipping company Hapag-Lloyd held at BGMEA office in Dhaka recently, said a press release.

The discussion was a part of BGMEA's continuous efforts to keep the flow of export-import shipment smooth, the trade body said.

Faruque said export containers loaded with RMG products had to face additional delay at Chattogram port due to nomination of selective shipping lines and off-docks operators by buyers.

He also said buyers should make optimum use of the capacity of available shipping lines as a best possible way to handle shipment of RMG exports which is expected to increase in the coming months.

BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali, Directors Tanvir Ahmed and Abdullah Hil Rakib, former Director Ashikur Rahman Tuhin, Unit Leader and General Manager of C&A Sourcing International Ltd Shantanu Singh, Global Logistics Manager (Headquarters) of C&A Sourcing International Ltd Md.

Naimul Huda, Director and Shareholder at Hapag-Lloyd Ahmed Yusuf Walid, Vice President at Hapag-Lloyd Shamsuddin A Chowdhury, and General Manager (Sales and Marketing) at Hapag-Lloyd Saiful Arif Siddiqui also attended the meeting.

Earlier, BGMEA in a letter requested global apparel buyers through Buyers' Forum, a group of the representatives of major apparel buyers, to nominate as many forwarders as possible to deliver the shipment in time.









