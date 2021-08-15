

Bata approves 25pc cash dividend

Due to the worldwide as well as the country-wide effect of covid -19 the country was locked down for long time, as a result, the company is struggling with normal business, especially the company lost Eid business which contributes around 25% to 35% of total business.

Among other Directors, Anirban Asit Kumar Ghosh,Vice Chairman and Managing Director Shaibal Sinha, Director; Rupali Chowdhury, Independent Director; Shambhu Nath Jha, Finance Director and Hashim Reza, Company Secretary also attended the meeting.

In conclusion the Chairman conveyed his sincere thanks to the valued shareholders, customers, suppliers, employees and the Government for their continues support extended to the Company.







