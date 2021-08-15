Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 August, 2021, 11:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bata approves 25pc cash dividend

Published : Sunday, 15 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 233
Business Desk

Bata approves 25pc cash dividend

Bata approves 25pc cash dividend

Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) Limited approved the audited financial statements and 25% cash dividend for the year 2020 at its 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held through digital platform recently.  The meeting was presided over by the Chairman Rajeev Gopalakrishnan, says a press release.
Due to the worldwide as well as the country-wide effect of covid -19 the country was locked down for long time, as a result, the company is struggling with normal business, especially the company lost Eid business which contributes around 25% to 35% of total business.
Among other Directors, Anirban Asit Kumar Ghosh,Vice Chairman and Managing Director Shaibal Sinha, Director; Rupali Chowdhury, Independent Director; Shambhu Nath Jha, Finance Director and Hashim Reza, Company Secretary also attended the meeting.
In conclusion the Chairman conveyed his sincere thanks to the valued shareholders, customers, suppliers, employees and the Government for their continues support extended to the Company.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Digital solution MyGP app completes its 5th year
BD floats int’l tender to set up 68 MW solar park in Sirajganj
Brazilian plane maker returns to profit in Q2
Millers, wholesalers blamed for rice price hike in Dhaka
Insurance coverage lower for bank depositors in BD
bKash offers Tk 100 cash back on Add Money
BGMEA serious to ensure timely shipment of exports
Bata approves 25pc cash dividend


Latest News
Covid claims 25 more in Mymensingh hospital
Physician found dead in Jashore house
Messi gets rapturous reception before watching PSG beat Strasbourg
Two killed by lightning strike in Bogura
Root's 180* edges England ahead against India in 2nd Test
Global COVID cases approaching 207 mln as concerns mount over Delta variant
Gutsy Babar keeps Pakistan hopes alive in first Test
Hong Kong sees record population decline
Two-year-old dies choking on chewing gum and lychees
Afghan govt seeks to hold capital as Taliban takes Jalalabad
Most Read News
Staying healthy after 40
Man electrocuted in Joypurhat
Obituary
BCC earns record revenue
Banglabazar terminal to be shifted
US OKs booster jabs
Job seekers demand age limit for entry into govt job be raised to 32
Federer’s returning date uncertain
Rahul hits Test ton at Lord’s as 10th India batsman
Some areas in Dhaka to see disruption in gas supply today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft