Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 August, 2021, 11:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Tipu in Las Vegas; urges US to buy more RMG from BD

Published : Sunday, 15 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 235
Business Correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said Bangladesh wants to increase RMG exports to the US since the country's apparel products have gained world-wide popularity for low price and high standard and design.
"For low cost and high standard export of RMG products is steadily increasing," he said calling for vigorous efforts to attain achieve higher export targets, said a message received here.
Speaking as the chief guest in the closing ceremony of a trade fair titled "Men's Apparel Guild in California" held at Las Vegas Convention Center recently, he outlined the progress of Bangladesh's apparel industry to US and other participants.
Tipu said the present Awami League government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken all necessary steps to boost the country's exports as well as popularizing the "Made in Bangladesh" tagline before the world.
He said amid the COVID-19 pandemic, all necessary steps have been taken to keep   the operations of RMG sector stable including providing financial support under the stimulus package.
The Commerce Minister said work is underway to improve the qualitative standard of Bangladeshi products, on new design and choices of the clients to boost export of RMG products to the US market.
Side by side, he said all necessary data would be prepared as per the demand of the businesses of the USA.
The Commerce Minister invited the US RMG businessmen to come to Bangladesh and visit the RMG factories to see the working environment of workers. The US businessmen expressed interest to work with Bangladesh on improving the working environment, production cost, health services and on sustainable development.
They also showed their interest to boost trade and investment in Bangladesh and also assured Bangladesh of marketing RMG products in US market.
Additional Secretary of commerce ministry Md Hafizur Rahman, FBCCI president Md Jashim Uddin, BGMEA Vice President Khandaker Rafiqul Islam, US businessman Bob Burg, commercial president of Informa Kelly Helpman, fair event director Andrew David, were present, among others, on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Digital solution MyGP app completes its 5th year
BD floats int’l tender to set up 68 MW solar park in Sirajganj
Brazilian plane maker returns to profit in Q2
Millers, wholesalers blamed for rice price hike in Dhaka
Insurance coverage lower for bank depositors in BD
bKash offers Tk 100 cash back on Add Money
BGMEA serious to ensure timely shipment of exports
Bata approves 25pc cash dividend


Latest News
Covid claims 25 more in Mymensingh hospital
Physician found dead in Jashore house
Messi gets rapturous reception before watching PSG beat Strasbourg
Two killed by lightning strike in Bogura
Root's 180* edges England ahead against India in 2nd Test
Global COVID cases approaching 207 mln as concerns mount over Delta variant
Gutsy Babar keeps Pakistan hopes alive in first Test
Hong Kong sees record population decline
Two-year-old dies choking on chewing gum and lychees
Afghan govt seeks to hold capital as Taliban takes Jalalabad
Most Read News
Staying healthy after 40
Man electrocuted in Joypurhat
Obituary
BCC earns record revenue
Banglabazar terminal to be shifted
US OKs booster jabs
Job seekers demand age limit for entry into govt job be raised to 32
Federer’s returning date uncertain
Rahul hits Test ton at Lord’s as 10th India batsman
Some areas in Dhaka to see disruption in gas supply today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft