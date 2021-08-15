Tipu in Las Vegas; urges US to buy more RMG from BD

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said Bangladesh wants to increase RMG exports to the US since the country's apparel products have gained world-wide popularity for low price and high standard and design.

"For low cost and high standard export of RMG products is steadily increasing," he said calling for vigorous efforts to attain achieve higher export targets, said a message received here.

Speaking as the chief guest in the closing ceremony of a trade fair titled "Men's Apparel Guild in California" held at Las Vegas Convention Center recently, he outlined the progress of Bangladesh's apparel industry to US and other participants.

Tipu said the present Awami League government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken all necessary steps to boost the country's exports as well as popularizing the "Made in Bangladesh" tagline before the world.

He said amid the COVID-19 pandemic, all necessary steps have been taken to keep the operations of RMG sector stable including providing financial support under the stimulus package.

The Commerce Minister said work is underway to improve the qualitative standard of Bangladeshi products, on new design and choices of the clients to boost export of RMG products to the US market.

Side by side, he said all necessary data would be prepared as per the demand of the businesses of the USA.

The Commerce Minister invited the US RMG businessmen to come to Bangladesh and visit the RMG factories to see the working environment of workers. The US businessmen expressed interest to work with Bangladesh on improving the working environment, production cost, health services and on sustainable development.

They also showed their interest to boost trade and investment in Bangladesh and also assured Bangladesh of marketing RMG products in US market.

Additional Secretary of commerce ministry Md Hafizur Rahman, FBCCI president Md Jashim Uddin, BGMEA Vice President Khandaker Rafiqul Islam, US businessman Bob Burg, commercial president of Informa Kelly Helpman, fair event director Andrew David, were present, among others, on the occasion.





