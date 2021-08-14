Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 7:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh’s Covid death toll near 24,000-mark       
Home Front Page

‘Surokkha’ attacked, 27 data set-ups under cyber threat: Palak

Published : Saturday, 14 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

Cyber attacks were carried out from outside in an attempt to shut down the Corona vaccination program ' Surokkha ' app while  27 data infrastructures are still under cyber threat, said  State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak.
Digital Security Agency has identified 27 risky information infrastructures to avoid cyber risks. The ICT department has taken initiative to ensure cyber security in the exchange of information
by installing sensors in these cases.
As part of this, a tripartite special memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed on Thursday between the Digital Security Agency and the BGD e-Gov CIRT and the Bangladesh Air Force's Department of Cyber Warfare and Information Technology.
The agreement was signed by the Director (operations) of the Digital Security Agency and project director of the BGD e-Gov CIRT Mr. Tareq M Barkatullah and Director Department of Cyber Warfare and Information Technology, Bangladesh Air Force Air Commodore Md. Touhidul Islam.
Speaking as the chief guest at the signing ceremony, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak said digital security agencies are working to protect sensitive and risky information of the country like Bangladesh Bank, NID and Passport.  
To make Digital Bangladesh a Digital Secure Bangladesh, we need to ensure cyber security in all areas, starting from all armed forces, police forces, educational institutions and universities.
Palak said 27 important information infrastructures like Bangladesh Bank, AID and Passport have been identified (Critical Information Infrastructure Identify). The Digital Security Agency's BGD e-Gov. CIRT will identify these issues. Working on cyber security is strengthening the team.  
In his speech, the state minister said that the cyber miscreants are carrying out activities from outside the country to stop the corona vaccination program ' Surokkha ' app.
He said that there is a constant cycle of cyber attacks, the cyber attacks are carried out from outside in order to shut down the Corona vaccination program ' Surokkha ' app. Our experts have dealt with it successfully. Hopefully, we shall also win the cyber war to ensure the security of Digital Bangladesh and that is why we shall all work together.
Presided over by NM Ziaul Alam, Senior Secretary, ICT Department, the function was also attended by Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Operations) Air vice Marshal Md Shafiqul Alam, Director General of Digital Security Agency Md Khairul Amin and Executive Director of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) Parthapratim deb.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Surokkha’ attacked, 27 data set-ups under cyber threat: Palak
10 lakh doses of Sinopharm C-19 vaccine arrives as gift
Taliban near gates of Kabul
Plan to hold SSC exam in Nov, HSC in Dec
Members of police involved in crimes to be punished: Kamal
Pori Moni sent to jail
Realtors grabbing canal land under DSCC
211 dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hours


Latest News
Neymar set for World Cup showdown with Messi
Khaleda Zia's condition stable
Some Bangladeshis go to Afghanistan at Taliban's call: DMP chief
Talks with int’l partners under way: Afghan president
Ziaur Rahman was traitor, killer: Hasan
Woman dies from snakebite in Bogura
257 more dengue patients hospitalised in one day
Six-feet-long python rescued in Moulvibazar
15 die from coronavirus, symptoms at Bogura hospitals
Eight Rohingyas, flee Bhasan Char, detained in Noakhali
Most Read News
Curb lightning fatalities
Staying healthy after 40
Vaccinated Bangladeshis can perform Umrah
A resident (R) prepares to register himself for receiving
41 held for selling, consuming drugs
As in several other places in the capital, vehicles get stuck in serious traffic
Crackdown on celebrities raises many questions 
Driving on streets while intoxicated
Canada likely to support ICJ case on Rohingya issue
Problems and prospects of state run media
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft