‘Surokkha’ attacked, 27 data set-ups under cyber threat: Palak

Cyber attacks were carried out from outside in an attempt to shut down the Corona vaccination program ' Surokkha ' app while 27 data infrastructures are still under cyber threat, said State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak.

Digital Security Agency has identified 27 risky information infrastructures to avoid cyber risks. The ICT department has taken initiative to ensure cyber security in the exchange of information

by installing sensors in these cases.

As part of this, a tripartite special memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed on Thursday between the Digital Security Agency and the BGD e-Gov CIRT and the Bangladesh Air Force's Department of Cyber Warfare and Information Technology.

The agreement was signed by the Director (operations) of the Digital Security Agency and project director of the BGD e-Gov CIRT Mr. Tareq M Barkatullah and Director Department of Cyber Warfare and Information Technology, Bangladesh Air Force Air Commodore Md. Touhidul Islam.

Speaking as the chief guest at the signing ceremony, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak said digital security agencies are working to protect sensitive and risky information of the country like Bangladesh Bank, NID and Passport.

To make Digital Bangladesh a Digital Secure Bangladesh, we need to ensure cyber security in all areas, starting from all armed forces, police forces, educational institutions and universities.

Palak said 27 important information infrastructures like Bangladesh Bank, AID and Passport have been identified (Critical Information Infrastructure Identify). The Digital Security Agency's BGD e-Gov. CIRT will identify these issues. Working on cyber security is strengthening the team.

In his speech, the state minister said that the cyber miscreants are carrying out activities from outside the country to stop the corona vaccination program ' Surokkha ' app.

He said that there is a constant cycle of cyber attacks, the cyber attacks are carried out from outside in order to shut down the Corona vaccination program ' Surokkha ' app. Our experts have dealt with it successfully. Hopefully, we shall also win the cyber war to ensure the security of Digital Bangladesh and that is why we shall all work together.

Presided over by NM Ziaul Alam, Senior Secretary, ICT Department, the function was also attended by Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Operations) Air vice Marshal Md Shafiqul Alam, Director General of Digital Security Agency Md Khairul Amin and Executive Director of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) Parthapratim deb.