Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 7:32 PM
10 lakh doses of Sinopharm C-19 vaccine arrives as gift

Published : Saturday, 14 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 266
Staff Correspondent

Another 10 lakh Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines from the Chinese government has reached as a gift at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka through A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight.  to Bangladesh
On Friday morning, the Bangladesh Biman flight with the corona vaccine
departed from China's Tianjin Airport for Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. China Minister Counsellor and Deputy Chief of Mission to Bangladesh Hualong Yan shared a video on his Facebook handle confirming their arrival.
With Friday's vaccine, Chinese government has so far given direct vaccines to Bangladesh in three phases as a gift. On May 12, Chinese government gifted five lakh doses of vaccine to Bangladesh. On June 13, the second batch of six lakh vaccine from Chinese government arrived in Dhaka. And on Friday, in the third phase, 10 lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccine came. With this, Chinese government gave a total of 21 lakh doses of vaccine to Bangladesh as a direct gift.





