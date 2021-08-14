Video
latest Bangladesh’s Covid death toll near 24,000-mark       
Home Front Page

Plan to hold SSC exam in Nov, HSC in Dec

Published : Saturday, 14 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 286
Staff Correspondent

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni on Friday said all sorts of preparations were being made to take SSC examination in early November and HSC in mid-December.
Assignments on short syllabus are being given to prepare the students. If the corona situation improves, we will be able to take two tests within the stipulated time.
She was speaking to reporters after a discussion
and distributing wheelchairs on the occasion of the 91st birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatun Nesha Mujib on Bangabandhu Avenue on Thursday (August 12).
The Education Minister said if the situation was favorable, SSC exams would be held in the first week of November and HSC exams in mid-December.  
However, if the situation is not favorable, the results will be given the same way as last year by mapping the subject.
She said the short syllabus has been designed in such a way that there is no shortage of preparation for the students.
Hopefully, there will be no problem in the preparation of the students. At the same time the vaccination activities of the students are going on. These activities will be further intensified.
The government is thinking about opening educational institutions in September, she said while talking to reporters on Wednesday.
She said the government is working on the overall preparations to reopen all the educational institutions in the country including schools, colleges and universities.
The government is thinking of opening educational institutions step by step from next September. The school-college is not opening until the corona situation is brought under control.
Educational institutions have been closed since March 16 last year after the coronavirus infection struck the country.


