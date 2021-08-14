Video
Members of police involved in crimes to be punished: Kamal

Published : Saturday, 14 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 272
Staff Correspondent

Home Minister Asaduz-zaman Khan Kamal on Friday warned that the members of police who had committed crimes would be punished.
He said none would be spared. "Neither any police member is not being spared nor will be if their involvement in crime is proved."
The minister pointed at some recent unwanted incidents in which names of some police officials had appeared.
The Minister came up with the warning after attending a discussion and food distribution programme in city's Tejgaon industrial area marking the National Mourning Day.
"A few police members can do injustice and they are being punished as per law. Recently, those indulged in crimes will also
be brought to book. None is above the law," he said.
Recalling the law enforcers' role in providing necessary public services during the pandemic, the home boss said they had discharged many good jobs.
"Qualitative changes have occurred in the present police force than it was 10 years back."
They are capable of dealing with any situation. They are doing well even during the pandemic. Some policemen are doing bad things and are being punished.
His remarks came a day after a policewoman filed a rape case against Superintendent of Police Moktar Hossain, who is in charge of the Police Bureau of Investigation.
She alleged that she was raped several times while on a UN peacekeeping mission in Sudan's Darfur in 2019 and again in a hotel in Dhaka's Uttara after returning home.
The relationship between ADC Golam Saklain and actress Pori Moni, who was arrested in a drugs case, has also been the subject of much conjecture in recent weeks.
It was reported that Saklain had spent 18 hours with Pori Moni at his official residence. A video of them cutting a birthday cake and feeding slices to each other also went viral on social media.
Amid the controversy, Saklain has been removed from the Detective Branch and transferred to the Public Order Management (POM).
"The policemen who are involved in crimes should be punished, subject to investigation," the Home Minister said.
Pointing to the trial of the police officers implicated in the murder of retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan, the minister added: "The criminal trials of many policemen are still ongoing. So, if you commit a crime, you will be punished no matter who you are."


