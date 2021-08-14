

Pori Moni sent to jail Pori Moni sent to jail

Following the order, Pori Moni was taken to Kashimpur Central Women's Jail in Gazipur in a police prison van around 4pm on Friday.

Earlier, after a six-day remand in two phases, the police produced Pori Moni in the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate's Court at 11.40am.

Investigating Officer CID Inspector Golam Mostafa requested the court to keep her in jail till the investigation of the case was completed.

Pori Moni's lawyer Mojibur Rahman applied for bail. On the other hand, Chief Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu opposed the application. After hearing

both sides, the court rejected the bail application and ordered to send him to jail.

During the hearing, Pori Moni's defense team pleaded for her release on humanitarian grounds in light of her social standing as an artist and to protect her from psychological harassment.

They also cited calls from prominent personalities for her immediate release, arguing that her fate should be decided through a trial.

The actress also offered to surrender her passport in order to secure bail after being labeled a 'flight risk' by the investigation officer.

They argued that there was no valid reason to detain her for that long as she was not a 'murder suspect'.

Opposing the bail plea, Chief Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu said a large number of local and foreign drugs were recovered from Pori Moni's house.

Pori Moni should be sent to jail for using her status as an actress to lure and engage many industrialists, millionaires and youth in immoral activities through 'DJ parties', according to Abu.

RAB also found LSD strips in her home, he said, adding that it took half an hour for the actress to let the law enforcers into her flat and by the time, she tried to empty the bottles of liquor there.

Earlier, police brought the actress to court seeking an order to detain her to further investigate a few important bits of information she divulged during the interrogation.

In the application, the investigating officer said there is ample evidence tying Pori Moni to the allegations raised in the case.

On August 4 Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) intelligence team raided Pori Moni's house in Banani. After a four-hour operation, she was arrested at around 8pm and taken to the RAB headquarters.

The RAB said a large quantity of drugs was seized from her house at that time. The next day, the RAB filed a case against Pori Moni under the Narcotics Act.







A Dhaka court on Friday rejected the bail petition of actress Pori Moni and ordered to send her to jail.Following the order, Pori Moni was taken to Kashimpur Central Women's Jail in Gazipur in a police prison van around 4pm on Friday.Earlier, after a six-day remand in two phases, the police produced Pori Moni in the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate's Court at 11.40am.Investigating Officer CID Inspector Golam Mostafa requested the court to keep her in jail till the investigation of the case was completed.Pori Moni's lawyer Mojibur Rahman applied for bail. On the other hand, Chief Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu opposed the application. After hearingboth sides, the court rejected the bail application and ordered to send him to jail.During the hearing, Pori Moni's defense team pleaded for her release on humanitarian grounds in light of her social standing as an artist and to protect her from psychological harassment.They also cited calls from prominent personalities for her immediate release, arguing that her fate should be decided through a trial.The actress also offered to surrender her passport in order to secure bail after being labeled a 'flight risk' by the investigation officer.They argued that there was no valid reason to detain her for that long as she was not a 'murder suspect'.Opposing the bail plea, Chief Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu said a large number of local and foreign drugs were recovered from Pori Moni's house.Pori Moni should be sent to jail for using her status as an actress to lure and engage many industrialists, millionaires and youth in immoral activities through 'DJ parties', according to Abu.RAB also found LSD strips in her home, he said, adding that it took half an hour for the actress to let the law enforcers into her flat and by the time, she tried to empty the bottles of liquor there.Earlier, police brought the actress to court seeking an order to detain her to further investigate a few important bits of information she divulged during the interrogation.In the application, the investigating officer said there is ample evidence tying Pori Moni to the allegations raised in the case.On August 4 Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) intelligence team raided Pori Moni's house in Banani. After a four-hour operation, she was arrested at around 8pm and taken to the RAB headquarters.The RAB said a large quantity of drugs was seized from her house at that time. The next day, the RAB filed a case against Pori Moni under the Narcotics Act.