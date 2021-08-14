Realtors grabbing canal land under DSCC

Illegal occupation of a canal land and the construction of bridges over it are going on simultaneously in the newly incorporated areas of Nasirabad, Dakshingaon, Demra, Mughda and Manda under the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

Locals complained that after these areas became part of the DSCC, different real estate companies started buying land there. Local brokers are buying ordinary people's lands at low prices for the companies. If ordinary people refuse to sell the land, the real estate businessmen file false cases against them.

Visiting the spot in Manda area, it was seen that the construction work of a bridge is almost complete. However, the construction work on one side of the bridge started from

the road but the other side joined with the Shapla City Housing Project.

Shafiqul Alam Shamim, DSCC 72 No ward councillor, told the Daily Observer, "There was about 400 bighas of land on the other side of the bridge. After the Manda area became part of the DSCC, nephew-in-law of an influential politician started buying land in the name of Shapla City."

"An office of Shapla City has been set up next to the bridge. Shapla City has so far been able to buy only a small amount of land there," said Shafiqul Alam.

Khaleque Munshi, who has 1.5 bighas of land on the other side of the bridge, said, "Shapla City has hung its signboard at the entry point of the bridge in such a way that it seems the whole area has been bought by Shapla City."

"Since the bridge is joined with the land of Shapla City, other landowners will face difficulty to use the bridge in future," he added.

The name of the bridge is written in the document of City Corporation as 'Bridge over Shapla City Canal'. After the approval of the project, the field level work for the construction of the bridge started in May 2019.

The 30-metre-long and 9.8-metre-wide bridge has also a connecting road. But there is no government road on the opposite side of the bridge.

Before the construction of the bridge, the value of land around Shapla City was Tk 8 lakh to 10 lakh per katha. Now it has increased to Tk 13 to 15 lakh per katha.

On the other hand, the locals have complained against Shapla City for forcibly buying land. Their allegation is that Shapla City is buying common people's land at low prices through local brokers.

One such victim, Md Anwar Hossain, told the correspondent, "Masood, a land broker from our area, came to buy my land. But I refused to sell the land. Since then I have been threatened in various ways."

"Nine false cases have been filed against my friend for refusing to sell land to Shapla City," he added.

In this regard, DSCC Region 1 Chief Engineer Tanvir Ahmed said, "The plan to build this bridge is not only of DSCC, it is also in the Delta Area Plan (DAP) plan of RAJUK. Our aim is to improve every part of the city. Therefore, the work of constructing these bridges has been undertaken to connect the isolated places with the main city. "

Mentioning that "A 60-foot-wide road will be constructed across the Mander Bridge," Tanvir Ahmed said, "Land will be acquired for constructing the road on the other side of the bridge. All landowners will get road facilities."

During Sayeed Khokon's tenure as Mayor, the DSCC undertook a project worth Tk 515 crore in 2018 to develop the infrastructure of Nasirabad, Dakshingaon, Demra and Manda areas.

Under the project, there was an initial proposal to build 17 bridges. After verification and selection, 12 bridges were approved. Work on six of these bridges is nearing completion. Present Mayor Sheikh Fazle Nur Taposh has instructed not to build the remaining six bridges.

Abul Maqsood, a resident of South Manda area, said, "The canals in the area were very large. After the housing companies came, they started occupying the canal areas on the both sides."

It is still possible to rescue this canal by demarcating the boundaries of the canal, he said.

Contacted, Abu Saleh, an IT official of Shapla Housing, told the Daily Observer, "Our company did not buy land from anyone by force."

"You need to come to our office to know the details about this. At present the office is closed, the office will reopen after lockdown," he added.

When this correspondent asked Abu Saleh for the mobile number of Shapla Housing MD Bodruddoza, he said, "There are some restrictions and so, I can't give his mobile number. But in our office you will get the detailed information."











