Bangladesh's Covid death toll near 24,000-mark       
211 dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hours

Published : Saturday, 14 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 276

Several hospitals in the capital see rising number of treatment seekers for dengue as the disease continues to put extra pressure on the city's medical facilities, already struggling to cope with a large number of coronavirus patients. The photo was taken from Mitford Hospital on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A total of 211 fresh dengue cases were reported across the country in the last 24 hours.
Of them, 210 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka while one out of the capital, a release of the Health Crisis Management and Control Room of Directorate
General of Health Services (DGHS) said on Friday.
A total of 982 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals and clinics across the country.
Among them, 895 patients are taking treatment in Dhaka division and 68 are hospitalized outside the capital, the release added.
A total of 5,645 patients have been admitted to different hospitals across the country since January this year. Of them, 4,669 patients have returned home after recovery, DGHS said.
So far, 24 suspected deaths by dengue were reported to Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) but none of them has been reviewed and confirmed yet, said the DGHS.    -BSS


