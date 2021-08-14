Thousands of new litigations raising pending case pile

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic added two and a half lakh new cases to the existing backlog of around 4 million cases across the country as of December 31 last year.

A few more lakh cases will be added to the figure until July 31 this year because the number of cases filed so far is yet to be included in the latest statistics prepared by the section concerned of the Supreme Court.

Although the virtual courts of the Appellate and High Court Division and subordinate courts have kept operating on a limited scale by using Information Technology since May 11 in 2020 it will only hear bail prayers and other urgent cases.

The law has not been given the power to hear other cases excepting the bail prayers and urgent cases.

Almost all the pending case trials have remained untouched and not a single case has been disposed of at any court of the country since the pandemic began with new cases being filed.

A total of 2 lakh 48, 458 new cases have been added in 2020 during the first wave of the Covid- 19 pandemic.

Furthermore, 7 lakh 76, 308 cases have been added to the pending cases over the last five years (from 2016 to 2020).

As a result, people concerned have expressed fears that a further backlog of the cases would mount the misery of litigants considerably.

Experts said if these cases are not settled quickly in alternative ways, the situation will worsen.

It will take a long time to recover from this situation and the sufferings of justice seekers will also increase.

They have suggested resuming the court immediately appointing more judges both at the higher and subordinate courts making mandatory Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) at the subordinate courts' proceedings.

On Thursday, Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain asked all the subordinate courts concerned to strictly follow ADR related practice directions while conducting case permitted by the specific laws.

The Chief Justice took the decision following a suggestion submitted by the Judicial Reforms Committee of the Supreme Court.

According to the statistics of the Supreme Court, the number of pending cases across the country stood at 39, 33,186 as of December 31 in 2020.

There are 15,225 cases pending with the Appellate Division and 4, 89,068 with the High Court division.

The number of cases pending with the subordinate courts is 34, 64,918. Till December 31 in 2019, the number of cases pending was 36, 84,728.

There were 23,617 cases pending with the Appellate Division and 4, 89,068 with the High Court division.

The number of pending cases with the subordinate courts was 31, 72,043 as of December 31 in 2019.

The number of pending cases was 35, 69, 750 in 2018, 33, 09789 in 2017, and 31, 56, 878 in 2016.

Supreme Court spokesman Mohammad Saifur Rahman told the Daily Observer that it was not possible to prepare statistics till July 31 this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The section concerned would prepare the statistics after the office will resume.

Former law minister Barrister Shafiq Ahmed told earlier this correspondent that such a situation had never happened before Covid-19 before.

The backlog of the case is increasing day by day. "In this regard, I do not see any alternative but to appoint more judges that will resolve the situation," he said.

He also suggested the authorities concerned for making mandatory the ADR at the subordinate courts to resolve the pending cases.

Khandker Mahbub Hossain, former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, said the judiciary was suffering the most among the three organs of the State due to the ongoing pandemic.

The case backlog increased as there was no disposal of cases as the regular courts were closed.

There is an urgent need to work out a course of action with judges, lawyers and experts so that the cases can be reduced and a speedy trial can serve the justice seekers, said the jurist.








