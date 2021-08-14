Deaths from C-19 come below 200 after 19 days

The country on Friday witnessed 197 more deaths from the deadly coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday.

The death tally now stands at 23,810. Some 8,465 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,405,333.

After 19 consecutive days the country recorded below 200 deaths on Friday. On 24 July, the country reported below 200 deaths in a day.

Besides, 11,457 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 90.62 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,273,522, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 20.83 percent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stand at 16.85 percent and the death rate remains at 1.69 percent.

In the past 24 hours, 708 labs across the country tested 40,641 samples.

Of the deceased, the highest 78 died in Dhaka division followed by 53 in Chattogram, 18 in Khulna, 12 in Mymensingh, 11 in Barishal, nine in Rangpur, eight each in Rajshahi and Sylhet divisions.

Among the 197 deceased, 108 were men and 89 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus

was reported on March 18.

Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4.3 million lives and infected over 206 million people across the world till Friday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

As many as 185.261 million people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.









