Another ferry hits 10th pillar of Padma Bridge



Under construction Padma Bridge. FILE PHOTO

With Friday's incident ferries have so far hit the bridge's pillars four times. The government thinks such incidents are a part of conspiracy against the bridge that has been occurring since the beginning of the construction of the bridge.

According to Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC), Kakoli Ferry hit the pillar early Friday morning while going from Banglabazar Ghat in Madaripur to Shimulia Ghat in Munshiganj.

On August 9, Ro Ro Ferry Birshreshtha Jahangir hit

the same pillar.

Driver of Kakoli Ferry Badal Hossain said the ferry hit the pillar due to the strong current and wind in river causing partial damage to one side of the ferry.

The damage in the ferry was above the water level. As a result, the water did not enter the ferry.

However, there has been no structural damage to the bridge. After the accident, the ferry reached Shimulia Ghat safely. No casualties were reported.

According to the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), Ro-Ro ferry Shah Makhdum got hollowed at the bottom hitting the 16th pillar of the bridge on July 20.

On July 23, Ro-Ro ferry Shahjalal sustained damage after hitting the 17th pillar of the bridge.

Meanwhile, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader and Shipping Minister Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury visited the Padma Bridge at different times on Friday.

After visiting, the Road Transport and Bridges Minister said many people are conspiring against the bridge at home and abroad.

Obaidul Quader, also General Secretary of the ruling Awami League (AL), said, "It has to be investigated whether there is any conspiracy or sabotage in the four consecutive ferry collisions with the pillars of the Padma Bridge."

"Why repetition is happening. It is hurting the feelings of people all over the country. The whole nation is related to the Padma Bridge," he added.

On Friday, Shipping Minister Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury visited the Padma Bridge and said it is a very embarrassing situation that a number of collisions occurred with pillars of the under-construction Padma Bridge.

"The Padma Bridge under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is now a reality. The safety of the bridge is a big issue. Actually, hitting this bridge is like hitting our heart. Although the injury is minor, we don't look at it lightly. We're really embarrassed by this," he added.

The Shipping Ministry already decided to shift the Banglabazar Ferry Ghat to Majhirkandi Ghat of Zajira in Shariatpur aiming to avoid the Padma Bridge from being hit by ferries.

The ministry also decided to suspend the movement of Ro-Ro ferries on the Banglabazar-Shimulia route until the ferry terminal is shifted to the new location.







