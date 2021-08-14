Banglabazar terminal to be shifted

The Shipping ministry has decided to shift the Banglabazar ferry ghat to Majhirkandi ghat of Zajira in Shariatpur to prevent the Padma Bridge from any further hit of ferries.

It also decided to stop movement of Ro-Ro ferries on Banglabazar-Shimulia route until the ferry terminal is shifted to the new location.

The ministry took this decision after ferries hit the Padma Bridge's pillars for the fourth time. However, the process of terminal relocation is expected to conclude in one or one and a half months.

Syed Mohammad Tajul Islam, Chairman of the Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC), said that strong current in the river has caused the incidents of repeated collision with Padma Bridge recently.

"The government has taken the decision to shift the Banglabazar ghat to avoid the Padma Bridge area", he added.

Meanwhile, Road

Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader visited the Mawa end of the Padma Bridge on Friday afternoon.

The minister said, "It is being scrutinized as to why the pillars are being hit by ferries repeatedly and a meeting will be held in this regard."

Meanwhile, for the fourth time, a small size ferry - 'Kakoli' hit the 10th pillar of the bridge at 6:15am on its way from Banglabazar to Shimulia of Munishiganj on Friday.

According to the BIWTA, Ro-Ro ferry Shah Makhdum got hollowed on the bottom hitting the 16th pillar of the bridge on 20 July.

On 23 July, Ro-Ro ferry Shahjalal got damaged after hitting the 17th pillar of the bridge. Later on Monday, Ro-Ro ferry Birshrestho Jahangir hit the 10th pillar.







