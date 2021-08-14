Some areas in Dhaka to see disruption in gas supply today

Gas supply will remain suspended in different areas of the national capital for 10 hours from 9 am to 7 pm on Saturday.

According to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company, the areas include Boro Moghbazar, Taltala Gali, Jahabox Lane, Gabtala, Wahab Road, Nayatola, Chairman Gali, Modhubagh and their adjoining areas.

The consumers of the areas will either have no gas supply or experience low pressure in supply due to works on gas pipeline relocation, said Titas Gas. -UNB