Momen expects Canada to send back Bangabandhu's killer Nur

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen reiterated Bangladesh's strong expectation to Canada that Nur Chowdhury, the convicted killer of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman would be sent back to Bangladesh.

Foreign Minister expressed Bangladesh's expectation to the Canadian Minister of International Development Karina Gould on Wednesday during a virtual meeting.

He underscored that this would ensure justice and the rule of law.

Noor is now in Canada without any legal papers. Canada, however, did not accept Noor's application for political asylum, official sources said. In 2011, the government appointed a Canadian law firm to help the government bring back Noor. Earlier, Canada refused to deport him, as its policies do not approve sending back a person to a country that has the provision for death sentence.

Canadian Minister Karina Gould congratulated Bangladesh on the occasion of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of Independence.

Expressing Bangladesh's appreciation to the important message of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the occasion of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of the Independence, Foreign Minister Momen said.

"The bilateral ties between the two countries "continue to remain very strong," he said.

On Tuesday, the Canadian Minister of International Development Karina Gould kicked off her three-day virtual visit to Bangladesh on Tuesday evening to discuss Canada's development projects, Bangladesh-Canada cooperation and Rohingya refugee response.







