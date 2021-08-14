Video
City News

BNP should be tried for ’75 killings: Bahauddin Nasim

Published : Saturday, 14 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 279
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim on Thursday demanded BNP's trial for killing Bangabandhu and his family, sponsoring those involved in the subsequent killings and rehabilitating them in politics.
"Ziaur Rahman was involved in the assassination of Bangabandhu. He later formed a political party called BNP by nurturing the murderers and anti-independence activists politically. The BNP has to be judged to erase this scandalous chapter of the country's history," Nasim said.
He was speaking as the chief guest at a food distribution programme among the destitute organized by Dhaka South city AL at Cross Road of Dholai Khal.
Nasim said, "Ziaur Rahman patronized the killers and rehabilitated them. Bangabandhu's assassins later declared in the local and foreign media that 'We have killed Bangabandhu, no one has the power to judge us. Ziaur Rahman is with us and he has given us indemnity.' Ziaur Rahman gave jobs to the killers in different consulates."
The AL Joint General Secretary also said, "Jamaat politics has been banned today due to its involvement in war crimes. In the same way, the BNP should be banned from politics for sponsoring, protecting, rehabilitating and rewarding the murderers of '75.


