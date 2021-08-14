Video
Those against Bangabandhu, independence should be banned in politics: Hasan

Published : Saturday, 14 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 302

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud addresses a discussion organised by National Press Club in the capital on the occasion of the National Mourning Day on Friday. photo: observer

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud addresses a discussion organised by National Press Club in the capital on the occasion of the National Mourning Day on Friday. photo: observer

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Friday said the politics of those who reject the contribution of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and those who are against the country's independence should be prohibited forever in the country.
He said this while addressing a discussion, organised by Jatiya Press Club, in Dhaka on the occasion of the National Mourning Day.
Hasan, also the Awami League joint general secretary, said Bangabandhu was rejected in the politics of those who were rehabilitated by BNP founder Ziaur Rahman.
He said the politics of those who do not acknowledge the contribution of Bangabandhu should be forbidden forever in the country as it is Bangabandhu who gave the Bangalees a state.
Citing some the global examples, the information minister said in Europe, those who supported or cooperated with the Nazis during the World War-II did not have the voting right in their respective countries.
It is a matter of regret but true that the people who are against the country's independence are still doing politics here, he added.
Hasan said these people became lawmakers and ministers first under the patronage of Ziaur Rahman and later under his wife Begum Zia. "Those should be stopped and the debate over it is never desirable," he added.
Chaired by Jatiya Press Club President Farida Yasmin, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Editor of The Daily Observer Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, former President of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul, Joint Secretary of Press Club Mainul Alam and executive member Md Ayub Bhuiyan.
Earlier in the day, Hasan Mahmud released a song on Bangabandhu titled 'Jodi raat pohalea shona jeto Bangabandhu morea nai'. Ganbangla TV chairperson Farzana Munni and its managing director Kaushik Hossain Taposh were present at the minister's Minto Road residence here on this occasion.    -BSS


