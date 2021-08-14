15 fishermen rescued in Bay

The Coast Guard on Thursday rescued 15 fishermen from a trawler that went out of order in the Bay of Bengal.

This was stated in a press release issued by the Coast Guard on Friday.

According to the press release, 15 fishermen started their journey to the Bay of Bengal from Mainuddin Ghat in Char Fashion upazila of Bhola on August 10 for fishing.

On the same day, the engine of the boat went out of order about 10 nautical miles away from the new channel of Hatiyar. Two days later, the boat was recovered from seven nautical miles away Sandwip channel in Chattogram.

Lt M Abdur Rauf, media officer of the Coast Guard East Zone, confirmed the incident and said the Coast Guard came to Bhasanchar with 15 fishermen at around 2:00pm. Food and medical treatment have been provided to the rescued fishermen. The rescued fishermen will be handed over to their families, Abdul Rauf said.







