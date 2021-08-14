Video
Cumilla councillor gives Covid shots, sparks row

Published : Saturday, 14 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 308

CUMILLA, Aug 13: A controversy has erupted after photos of a ward councillor in Cumilla city administering Covid jabs have gone viral on social media. Nadia Nasrin, the councillor representing wards 4, 5 & 6, has been accused of giving Moderna vaccine doses to 125 people on Thursday, without any authorisation from the health authorities.
Sources told UNB the health authorities, on August 9, suspended the vaccination drive at Harun Government Primary School in ward number 6 owing to some issues.
That very day, mayor Monirul Haque Sakku told the media that the remaining 125 Covid vaccine doses were kept in his custody. Three days later, the viral photos triggered the "illegal vaccine drive" controversy. When contacted, Cumilla district civil surgeon Mir Mobarok Hossain said that a councillor can't administer vaccine doses to people. "The city corporation authorities will need to respond to the allegations." However, Nadia claimed that she's a certified vaccine pusher.    -UNB


