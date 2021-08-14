

Taliban rise a threat for us too

In the latest series of events, Taliban insurgents have seized the strategic cities of Ghazni, barely 150 kilometres from Kabul. Herat, the country's third-largest city also fell. Capturing Kabul now seems to be only a matter of time.

We are apprehensive on the rapid Taliban advance for two reasons.

First, once they capture power people in that country are about to witness strict re-imposing of Taliban - version of the Sharia Law there. And we are more or less familiar to the practices of suppression, oppression and subjugation in the guise of this so-called Sharia rule. Retaliatory and vengeance attacks are already resulting in countless daily deaths.

Most importantly, Taliban attacks and other armed groups are deliberately targeting Afghan civilians and civilian objects in violation of international humanitarian law.

UN and the international community must take stock of this volatile situation. There is no scope to evade or avoid their moral and humanitarian obligations for the people of Afghanistan.

Second, return of the Talibans will unquestionably have negative impacts on regional peace and geopolitical stability. We fear, their return to power would give a boost to distorted and militant version of Islam.

Lest we forget, Taliban rule in the 90s deeply influenced the rise of militancy and extremism in Bangladesh, and in the whole of Indian sub-continent.

Back then the Taliban had established contacts with extremists here while developing close ties with radical and rightwing political parties. More to it, quite a large number of our radicalised and derailed youths have travelled to Afghanistan to promote their extremist ideology at home soil.

According to local media reports, our intelligence officials have found clear involvement of Taliban trained militants in the violence of Hefazat-e-Islam in the country not too long ago.

The point, however, as our government remains steadfast and uncompromising with its policy of zero-tolerance-to-terrorism, we call on our intelligence community to remain extraordinarily alert in the field. It is essential to deter re-establishing of any Taliban ties with our right wing extremist fractions. Moreover, we call on our law enforcers to crush any type of solidarity shown to them.

Finally, as far as our bilateral ties are concerned with Afghanistan, it is equally important for the government to play its due role in rebuilding the war-ravaged nation, as it has done responsibly in the recent past, and also continue with its formal economic and diplomatic ties.

