Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 7:30 PM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Prevent ferry collision with Padma Bridge pillars

Published : Saturday, 14 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 219

Dear Sir

Yesterday a ferry named Kakoli, hit a Padma bridge pillar at around 7:15 am on the way from Banglabazar Ghat to Shimulia Ghat, according to Bangladesh Inland Water transport Corporation (BIWTC). Earlier on 9 August, another ferry had hit the same pillar.

According to the news report, ferry was supposed to go through the pillars 11 and 12 pillars of the Padma Bridge but due to the strong current and wind, it lost control and hit pillar number 10. Fortunately nobody was injured or died, because the ferry had a crack after the collision. However, the crack was above the water level so it did not sink. The pillars of the Padma Bridge were not damaged. Earlier, ferries had hit pillar no 16 and 17 on 20 and 23 July and pillar no 10 on 9 August. Truly, during the monsoon season the current and wind remains intense in the river. But we cannot allow such incidents any more. Authorities responsible must find out solution so that no accident occurs.

Instructions had been given to avoid repeated collision of water vehicles with Padma Bridge's pillars, which are being neglected. Meanwhile, investigation committees were formed. We hope that authorities responsible will be able to take initiatives to prevent such incidents.

Anik Khan
Over email



