

Cuba’s so called crisis, blockade and US role



Cuba's biggest limitations are long one-party rule, restrictions on speech and individual freedom. Moreover, people are going through a kind of crisis due to long economic and trade blockade. A large part of Cuba's GDP comes from tourism industries and healthcare. Covid-19 epidemic has caused extensive damage to tourism sector. In 2019, the revenue from Cuban tourism was 11.2 billion dollars. Their average growth rate was 7.28 per cent. The industry contributed 10.7 per cent of their national income, in 2019. More than 4 million tourists visit Cuba each year; it was only 1 million last year. Covid-19 epidemic has led to a sharp decline in export too.



Many believe that the protests in Cuba are being carried out with or without the full support of the United States. For example, Joe Biden says the Cuban people want freedom from dictatorship. The United States stands by the people of that country. Perhaps their allegation is true, but that doesn't mean that ordinary citizens have no grievances against the government. Again, if there is no right to speak and protest how are they protesting now? Only one person has been killed in this big protest after three decades where in many democratic countries the scenario is opposite.



In a televised address to the nation following the start of anti-government protests in Cuba, President Diaz Canel said many of the protesters were aware. However, many have been influenced by the pro-US campaign conducted on social media. He told them to be patient and at the same time warned that any kind of provocation would not be tolerated. Now, blaming the US administration for the protests in Cuba will not explain the issue, we have to talk about their internal constitutional and economic crisis.



There is a class of anarchist ex-leftists who see the current Cuban protests as a triumph of democracy over dictatorship. There is no role for the Americans and no mechanical intervention. Those who have been sharply critical of the Western media all day are now relying on Western propaganda against Cuba! Noam Chomsky, a fierce critic of US and Western propaganda, is now moving in the opposite direction. The US imperialists have failed 538 times to assassinate Fidel Castro. I don't understand how they are being made so holy now! There was no mention of other crimes and misdeeds of the Americans against Cuba.



In all the countries where the Communist Party in power, they do not see any problem, limitation and crisis. It is now China, North Korea, Vietnam, Cuba, whatever the country, they always support their activities. They are never heard to criticize them. Although they talk about freedom of speech, multi-party democracy and free suffrage in their own country, they are silent about those countries. Their actions are doing more harm than good to socialism. This is creating a negative perception among the people and society around them.



You can hear the various policies of the Americans regarding immigration. They are building walls there to prevent immigration to Mexico. On the other hand, they welcome any immigrants from Cuba who have crossed the canal. What is the reason? I heard that the door of Americans is open for them. If this situation exists in any other country, would there be any people there? So why are the Cuban people in so much poverty and misrule? Why are they staying there?



The whole world is experiencing economic and humanitarian crisis today. The Cuban crisis is unique because the country has been enduring long six-decade blockade of the US and the West against them. Misleading news is also being spread about anti-government protests in Cuba. The issues being discussed in the civic protests are the COVID-19 situation, the food crisis and the rise in prices. Protesters are able to communicate and express their views on social media because of internet. And this opportunity is being taken by various organizations, institutions and some confused Cubans in the US and creating confusion.



Meanwhile, the US imperialist administration is constantly pouring allegations and pushing misinformation. Those who think that the Americans want democracy and development thy must know what kind of development they have done in countries around the world, including Iraq, Libya and Afghanistan. It has installed loyal rulers in these countries, killed and displaced millions of people, destabilizing the world. Americans also want their loyal rulers in South and Central American countries. Perhaps their direct and indirect incite are part of their agenda.



Russia, Mexico, Venezuela, Bolivia and other countries have warned the United States not to talk about Cuba's internal affairs and have accused it of inciting violence against them. If the US and Western rulers really have compassion for the Cuban people, then lift the long blockade imposed on Cuba. In this situation, it is the duty of the world to oppose the conspiracy to turn Cuba into Iraq, Libya and Afghanistan. At the same time, the government needs to think within its capacity to address the logical issues between Cuba's economic crisis and the demands of the people.

The writer is Student of Rajshahi University







