Covid-19: 78 more people die, 2,027 more infected in 19 dists

A total of 78 more people died of and 2,027 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 19 districts- 10 districts under Khulna Division and six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi, Bogura and Noakhali districts, in two days.

KHULNA: A total of 44 more people died of and 1,398 more have been infected with the coronavirus in all 10 districts of Khulna Division in two days.

A total of 17 more people died of and 612 more have been infected with the coronavirus in all 10 districts of Khulna Division on Friday.

With this, the total death toll rose to 2,770 while the virus cases to 1,03,200 in the division.

With the new deaths, the highest numbers have been recorded in Khulna with 698 deaths, followed by 662 in Kushtia, 418 in Jashore, 240 in Jhenidah, 180 in Chuadanga, 166 in Meherpur, 134 in Bagerhat, 105 in Narail, 86 in Satkhira, and 81 in Magura districts, said Dr Jashim Uddin Howlader, divisional director of Health.

Of the newly deceased, five were from Khulna, three from Kushtia and Jhenidah each, two from Magura and Jashore each, and one from Narail and Meherpur districts each in the division.

The new daily infection figure also shows decrease compared to the previous day's figure of 782, said the health department sources.

On the other hand, a total of 27 more people died of and 786 more have been infected with the coronavirus in all 10 districts of Khulna Division in the last 24 hours till 8am on Thursday.

With this, the total fatality cases rose to 2,753 while the virus cases to 1,02,588 in the division.

Of the newly deceased, nine were from Kushtia, eight from Jashore, four from Narail, two from Jhenidah and Meherpur each, and one from Khulna and Bagerhat districts each in the division.

The district wise death toll recorded as 693 in Khulna, 659 in Kushtia, 416 in Jashore, 237 in Jhenidah, 180 in Chuadanga, 165 in Meherpur, 134 in Bagerhat, 104 in Narail, 86 in Satkhira and 79 in Magura districts of the division.

Assistant Director of Health Dr Ferdousi Akhter said, "We received 1,885 samples in Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) and other samples in Jashore and Kushtia laboratories in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning where 786 people were found positive for the virus.

Of the newly infected people, 292 are in Kushtia, 114 in Khulna, 112 in Jashore, 69 in Jhenidah, 51 in Satkhira, 41 in Narail, 38 in Magura, 34 in Meherpur, 21 in Bagerhat and 14 in Chuadanga districts of the division.

With this, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 25,502 in Khulna, 20,224 in Jashore, 16,586 in Kushtia, , 8,380 in Jhenidah, 6,632 in Bagerhat, 6,429 in Chuadanga, 6,263 in Satkhira, 4,528 in Narail, 4,362 in Meherpur and 3,682 in Magura districts of the division.

Dr Ferdousi said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with Covid-19 patients, were brought to notice and they were asked to remain in home isolation so that the virus cannot help spread transmission further.

Meanwhile, a total of 83,609 people have been cured from the virus as 1,093 more people were discharged from Corona Dedicated Hospitals after their recovery in all 10 districts of the division in the last 24 hours.

Currently, the total number of the infected patients is 1,02,588 here.

Among the total 1,02,588 coronavirus infected people, 15,107 are now undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals while the rest are in isolation.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 13 people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 6am on Friday.

RMCH Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Friday morning.

He said five people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining eight had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, eight were from Rajshahi, three from Pabna, and one from Chapainawabganj and Natore districts each.

Some 325 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 513 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Friday morning, the RMCH director added.

BOGURA: Three more people including a woman died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 12:30pm on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Kalimuddin, 70, of Nandigram Upazila, Zahidur Rahman, 69, of Kahalu Upazila, and Anwara, 72, of Shajahanpur Upazila.

All of them were found positive for the virus.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 612 in the district.

Meanwhile, some 84 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 20,133 in the district.

Medical Officer of Bogura Civil Surgeon's (CS) office Dr Sazzad-ul-Haque confirmed the information on Friday noon.

He said a total of 409 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 84 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 20.58 per cent.

However, some 159 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 18,517 in the district.

Currently, 1,004 patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the district.

NOAKHALI: Four more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.

Of the deceased, two died in Senbag Upazila, and one in Begumganj Upazila and Covid-19 Dedicated Hospital at Shaheed Bhulu Stadium in Sadar Upazila each.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 212 in the district.

Meanwhile, some 168 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 18,565 in the district.

Noakhali CS Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information on Friday noon.

He said a total of 632 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 168 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 26.58 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 49 are in Sadar, 25 in Begumganj and Senbag each, and the rest in different upazilas of the district.

Among the total infected, some 13,648 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.

Currently, 77 patients are undergoing treatment at Covod-19 Dedicated Hospital at Shaheed Bhulu Stadium in Sadar Upazila while 4,705 are in isolation.

BARISHAL: A total of 14 more people died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Thursday noon.

Seven people who died here in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining seven had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of them, two died at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) while the rest at different hospitals in the division.

Of the deceased who died after being tested positive for the virus, four were from Barguna, two from Pirojpur and one from Barishal districts.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 576 in the division.

On the other hand, seven more people died with the virus symptoms at SBMCH in the last 24 hours.

The district-wise break-up of the total fatality cases is 185 in Barishal, 98 in Patuakhali, 62 in Bhola, 77 in Pirojpur, 81 in Barguna and 68 in Jhalokati districts.

Meanwhile, some 377 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 40,119 in the division.

The district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 16,449 in Barishal, 5,493 in Patuakhali, 5,427 in Bhola, 4,926 in Pirojpur, 3,443 in Barguna and 4,465 in Jhalokati districts of the division.

Among the total infected, some 22,829 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the division with the recovery rate of 59.29 per cent.